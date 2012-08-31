NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - The US structured notes market,
underdeveloped in comparison to its European and Asian
counterparts, could receive a boost in attention and ultimately
demand as international banks look to deploy proprietary
platforms that allow qualified investors to customise products
for themselves or their clients, mimicking what already exists
in other regions.
Such platforms allow an adviser to choose the underlying,
structure, and tenor for a product and then check the indicative
yields and pricing for that selection.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale specifically are
looking to develop new platforms or augment their existing
offerings for launch in the US. Officials at Barclays and BNPP
could not provide a specific time frame for launch.
Emmanuel Valet, head of the structured products group at SG,
said the firm plans to launch a US platform by early 2014, after
development of its Latin American and European offering that is
scheduled to go live at the start of next year.
UBS has already rolled out its platform, UBS Equity Investor
Marketplace, in the US. The product allows registered investment
advisers to customise a note across seven basic structures, 450
underlyings, and four currencies. Morgan Stanley also has a
global platform, called IRIS, that has been used to create and
price deals for customers in the US.
These platforms are already prevalent in Europe, where BNPP,
Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and UBS each have similar operations.
Derivative Partners, a specialist structured products firm in
Switzerland, currently operates a multi-issuer platform on which
investors can customise a note and choose between five different
issuers at the moment, with EFG Financial Products in the
process of joining as the sixth issuer.
"Our existing platform in Europe provides clients with an
opportunity to generate pricing for many different variations of
products with different underlyings," said Serge Troyanovsky
head of retail structured solutions distribution for North
America.
"The clients are also able to get mark-to-market prices for
the products that they previously traded. If we decide and are
able to deploy it in the US, we would hope to strengthen our
connection to the broker-dealer and private bank community who
can customise and then distribute products. That's a development
that is ongoing and likely to yield some success for the
market."
Troyanovsky added that specific regulatory restrictions in
the US regarding how structured products should be marketed will
need to be fully understood and taken into account to get a
platform off the ground.
Issuers and wealth managers say that the US structured note
market has lagged Europe because of a lack of education among
investors and regulators on the products.
"In the US marketing and distribution tends to driven by
asset management. In Europe it tends to be driven more
by investment banking firms. The former does not typically delve
into derivatives as much as the latter," explained Eric
Greschner, registered investment advisor and founder of Regatta
Research and Money Management.
"As a result structured products have experienced a belated
welcome in the US and investment managers, financial advisors,
regulators, and retail investors are in the process of getting
caught up to speed with understanding more complex payoff
profiles and underlyings. They are also addressing issues that
continental Europe has already dealt with including
standardization, transparency, credit risk mitigation through
collateralization, and risk assessments."
Greschner added he is directing a regulatory education
committee through the US Structured Products Association that
has been attended by regulators from the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, which oversees a portion of the structured
notes market.
The expectation is that the increase in ease of execution
brought on by the online platforms is likely to attract more
investors and distributors and ultimately create a more
efficient regulatory framework.
But the glaring caveat remains that many investors got badly
burned when Lehman Brothers defaulted in 2008 because they did
not understand that structured notes carry the credit risk of
the issuing bank.
FINRA's chairman, Richard Ketchum, has said over the past
year and a half that structured products are a key area of
concern and that brokers might need to establish suitability
protocols for matching investor and product.
Additionally, the Securities Exchange Commission sent
letters to most major financial institutions in April regarding
changes to product disclosure requirements. Those changes are
still ongoing, said industry sources.
(This story will appear in the Sept 1 issue of International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
