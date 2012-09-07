NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - After a pledge from the ECB to buy
bonds, and a worse-than-forecast US jobs report, the market is
expecting concrete action from central banks -- and that could
put a damper on US investment-grade bonds.
Moves by the Fed and the ECB to ramp up liquidity would
boost the risk-on trade, driving investment flows towards
riskier but better-yielding assets and away from
investment-grade paper, which is currently offering meager
yields.
"With positive news out of Europe this week, the execution
efficiency of high-grade deals could begin to decline because,
as market sentiment improves, and we get further support from
central banks, investor appetite may shift towards riskier
assets," said Justin D'Ercole, head of Americas investment-grade
syndicate at Barclays in New York.
The risk-on sentiment is already in place, as central banks
resort to conventional and unconventional responses to revive
economies, said Edward Marrinan, head of macro credit strategy
and co-head of Americas strategy at RBS Securities.
"There is evidence that investor appetite for high-grade
paper is turning a bit more selective, as their focus is
shifting to other asset classes with higher yields such as
cross-overs and non-investment grade bonds," Marrinan said.
The US high-grade market has had a dream run this year.
Volume through September 5 stands at US$622.8 billion, well
ahead of the pace from a year ago.
The strong showing has been helped by investors looking to
buy quality paper that paid more than Treasuries, which have
seen yields touch record lows in a number of maturities.
However, those same low yields have caused a similar drop in
investment-grade corporate bond yields, which use Treasuries as
a pricing benchmark. Issuers have repeatedly set record low
coupons this year on bonds that carried maturities of up to 30
years.
Many investors took on high-grade paper that paid a coupon
lower than even the prevailing inflation rate, happy to just
have a safe haven to park their money.
But that approach may be about to change.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday
sparked a broad market rally by announcing that the ECB was
ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds of up to three-years
maturity from countries that request a European bailout and
fulfill strict policy conditions.
Coming after a long period of political bickering, Draghi's
announcement was viewed by some as the first sign of a light at
the end of the tunnel for the European sovereign crisis.
And Friday's weaker than expected non-farm payrolls report
has only increased expectations of quantitative easing. The
employment report for August was disappointing to the market,
with nonfarm payrolls up just 96,000 versus a consensus estimate
of 125,000.
RECORD PACE
Even with action from the Fed, however, issuance is expected
to continue to be solid -- and the high-grade market will remain
s safe haven for investors.
"I see no reason for corporate issuance activity to decline
significantly over the next few months," Marc Fratepietro,
co-head of corporate coverage, capital markets and Treasury
solutions, told IFR ahead of the latest NFP numbers.
"Corporate balance sheets are in great shape, and at these
rates, the economics of using that debt capacity for any range
of purposes is quite compelling," he said.
"Secondary liquidity is poor and unlikely to get better,
making the new-issue market the only way to deploy cash in a
significant way," he said.
The rush to issue and buy high-grade paper was evident this
week, with expectations of up to US$25 billion in volume easily
surpassed in just two working days after the Labor Day holiday
on Monday. The holiday-shortened week saw issuance totaling
US$29.341 billion by Thursday, making it the second-busiest week
of 2012.
On Tuesday, a total of 12 deals priced, matching the then
2012 record for number of deals in one day set on March 5.
Volume of US$14.3 billion was the second-largest of the year
after Feb 1, when US$16.60 billion was raised.
On Wednesday, 13 deals were announced making it the busiest
issuance day by number of deals of 2012. Volume was about
US$10.55 billion.
"High-yield may offer better yields, but it is no doubt a
higher volatility market and therefore presents a much greater
risk of downside if the economy weakens," Fratepietro said.
