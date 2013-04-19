NEW YORK, April 19 (IFR) - A US$100m loan facility made by
Deutsche Bank to California-based asset manager Five Ten Capital
this week will facilitate the creation of the first-ever
REO-to-rental bond because it is backed by actual mortgages
rather than an equity pledge, allowing for the creation of a
so-called real estate mortgage investment conduit (Remic)
structure.
The company will use the facility to purchase more
single-family homes. The financing is a key development in the
evolution of the emerging ABS asset class, since an underlying
mortgage is needed to issue a Remic, according to securitization
specialists.
Remics, which are also used in CMBS, allow for the pooling
of a diverse set of loans from different originators and offer
flexibility in assembling a security.
The new Deutsche Bank facility is backed by mortgage loans
recorded against underlying properties. While using mortgages to
secure real estate has been a fairly common practice for years,
it is particularly advantageous in this case because it allows
for the securitization of rental cashflows in a Remic.
Experts say that the Remic will eventually facilitate a
structure where REO-to-rental assets can be pooled with other
real estate assets, such as multifamily or other commercial real
estate loans, to create a bond sold in the capital markets.
Many other players are racing to create the first
REO-to-rental securitization, which would allow for longer-term
financing to back further purchases of distressed single-family
homes across the country.
Private equity giant Blackstone is the largest asset
manager in the sector, and demand for a securitization is
thought to be so strong that any deal could go forward without
needing credit ratings.
Last month, Deutsche Bank increased a bank loan facility to
Blackstone to US$2.1bn from US$600m to allow the company to
expand its already significant holdings of single-family homes.
However, that financing was a loan backed by only a pledge
of equity; in other words, Blackstone will have the deeds to the
houses, but no actual mortgages are filed. While Blackstone is
also actively pursuing a first-ever REO-to-rental
securitisation, it will not be able to form a Remic - a major
roadblock.
This week's facility to Five Ten Capital, however, may allow
issuers to bypass a major hurdle that rating agencies have
flagged in their ability to give high ratings to the new asset
class: the heretofore lack of mortgages on proposed REO-rental
bond structures.
Without a mortgage in place as a legal instrument,
bondholders may get shut out of payments if other players decide
to put a lien on a property. With a mortgage recorded, "nobody
can step on your lien," one ABS banker said.
"The additional administrative cost to set up the structure
with mortgages is outweighed by the execution that can be
achieved in the capital markets," he added.
There is a recording fee associated with filing a mortgage
on a property. In New York, for instance, it costs approximately
US$10,000 in mortgage tax. But it may be cheaper in other areas
of the country where most of the foreclosures are located, such
as Florida and Arizona, according to securitisation attorneys.
It costs roughly 30bp to file a mortgage on a property in
Florida, a securitisation attorney said.
"The mortgage-backed securities market has proven through
time to be an efficient and vital source of real estate
financing, and we believe will soon finance single-family rental
homes as the sector matures and consolidates into institutional
managers," said Five Ten's CEO Rob Bloemker, in a prepared
statement.
Five Ten currently has three funds that purchase
single-family rentals and offers rental homes in seven states
across the Southeast, Midwest, and Western regions of the
country.
Deutsche Bank declined comment.
(A version of this story will be published in the April 20
issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters
publication; www.ifre.com)
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......