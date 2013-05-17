NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Homex may join the growing ranks of
Mexican homebuilders trying to restructure their debt, in the
latest bit of bad news for a stumbling sector that has inflicted
severe losses on investors.
Experts at a panel here Thursday said a restructuring for
Homex, which is listed on both the New York and
Mexico City stock exchanges, is virtually a fait accompli.
Even the company's Ps4bn (USD330m) sale of its prison
projects to billionaire Carlos Slim, which has given it some
breathing space, is unlikely to stave off the inevitable.
Much of that money could go to Slim's financial arm,
Inbursa, leaving other creditors still looking for money owed by
the troubled company.
Homex has already been taken to court by Barclays and Credit
Suisse for allegedly breaching derivative contracts, and doubts
are growing in the market about its ability to pay its debt
obligations.
"It is nearly impossible for them not to restructure," one
credit analyst said.
NO HELP IN SIGHT
Many investors and observers alike once thought that the
government would step in to help out the country's beleaguered
homebuilders, who have been hard hit by a change in government
policy.
The new administration of President Pena Nieto has decided
to funnel more subsidies to vertical urban development rather
than single family urban sprawl, as was the policy for the last
decade.
That has hurt companies such as Corporacion Geo
and Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos, which already own a vast
amount of land in areas of sprawl. Homebuilders rely heavily on
working capital lines from banks to support project development
and on subsidies to support end-buyer demand for homes.
Urbi and Geo have entered grace periods after missing coupon
payments on their debt, sending their bonds down as much as 50%
in the past month and causing billions of dollars of losses to
mostly foreign investors. For more, see.
"The perception was that it was going to have government
support and that is why people bought it so indiscriminately,"
said the credit analyst.
What's crucial for all the companies is to gain access to
funding in order to keep projects going - and thus generate cash
flow in what remains a buoyant Mexican economy.
"It is all about working capital, and that is why banks are
in the driver's seat," said another analyst.
Meanwhile the investor base for Mexican homebuilder bonds
has shifted drastically, with emerging market players drifting
away and US distressed investors sniffing round for opportunity.
"US distressed players are bored with the lack of distressed
opportunities in the US so they are dipping their toes [in
Mexican homebuilding]," one panelist said.
