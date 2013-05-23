NEW YORK, May 23 (IFR) - As investors continue to snap up US junk bonds in their quest for yield, issuers are taking advantage to bring some riskier structures.

Payment-in-kind toggle notes, which re-emerged in the US in late 2012 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, and other structures that come with weakened protections for investors have featured in recent deals.

Bankers and investors are comfortable that the risk is contained -- at least for now.

"At the margin as you move through the credit cycle, you'll see companies that push the envelope in terms of covenants and structure to essentially give them more optionality," said Sean Slein, portfolio manager at First Eagle Investment Management.

"In general though, companies are still using proceeds to refinance and push near-term maturities so the market is still in pretty good shape."

The US high-yield market has been on fire in May as issuers rushed to take advantage of record low rates. Through Thursday morning, 77 US dollar-denominated deals had priced since the start of the month for USD39.38bn.

That is more than double the USD18.72bn from 42 deals that priced for the full month of May 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The deals have been met with solid demand and attracted large order books, giving issuers some flexibility on structure.

On Wednesday, for example, telecoms company CommScope priced a sizable USD550m senior PIK toggle seven-year non-call three notes offering via JP Morgan, BofA Merrill, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs joint books.

PIK deals give issuers the option of repaying debt in kind -- that is by issuing more debt, instead of paying cash.

The Caa1/B- rated deal was sold with a 6.625% cash pay coupon, or 7.375% if paid-in-kind.

CommScope offered a three-year non-call period for its notes, suggesting it was willing to accommodate investors in a crowded new issue market.

Other PIK toggle holdco issuance this month came from Cooper-Standard Holdings, Tops Holdings II, the holdco of supermarket chain Tops Markets and BOE Intermediate Holdings Corp, the holdco of packager Bway Corp, all three of which offered one or two-year non-call periods.

On the loan side, investors said a USD200m five-year PIK toggle unsecured term loan that emerged for Air Medical Group Holdings looked aggressive.

CHANGING COVENANTS

Issuers have also been able to get deals done with weaker covenant packages. Last week, power company Dynegy and retailer Supervalu were notable in that they both priced Single B or lower rated high-yield bond deals with investment-grade covenants.

Bankers say the aggressively structured deals are largely limited to good credits. And with balance sheets in better shape, companies are better able to cover interest payments and other spending.

"It's not that bad companies are getting bad deals done. It's that some good companies are getting deals done that come with weaker structures," said a banker. "Investors are showing credit discipline, but they are willing to reach for yield."

Another banker agreed.

"In this market, investors either want to be short duration as much as they can or they're saying 'if I'm going to buy this, then I need to like it.' They are stretching down to names that they like."

Moody's weighed in this week with a report saying there are signs of a "covenant bubble," although it is not likely to become an issue in the next 12 months.

The rating agency said its proprietary indexes of speculative-grade liquidity, covenant stress and refinancing risk all point to favorable conditions for leveraged finance, including solid liquidity and a very low default rate.

In addition to buying up looser structured, higher quality deals, investors are also accepting offerings from some of the riskier names in the market -- if the price is right.

Last week, payment processor First Data Corp entered the market with eight-year non-call three senior subordinated notes rated Caa2/CCC+, but paid handsomely to do so. The company raised USD750m at a coupon of 11.75% at par.

"If you are going to do self-help, this is the market to do it," said a banker. "Clearly this is the time to push out maturities. People are looking to create alpha in their portfolio so they're more likely to look at these scenarios."

Overall, bankers say the sweet spot these days is around the single B space, where investors can find a bit more yield.

Builders FirstSource was one example of this type of deal, with investors piling into the Caa2/B- rated USD350m offering. The building products company priced at an attractive 7.625% coupon at par and has traded well in the secondary market.

Meanwhile, investors continue to avoid the higher rated, longer duration offerings.

"Higher quality, Double B names with a lot of duration and low coupons are sort of like kryptonite right now," said the first banker.

