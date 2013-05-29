NEW YORK, May 29 (IFR) - As Treasuries sold off in recent days, the higher quality segment of the high-yield market has taken a hit, but bankers indicate that most borrowers won't let this affect their plans to come to market.

In general, high-yield credits are typically less susceptible to rising rates because as rates move higher, it's usually because the economy is doing better -- a good thing for over-levered companies. In addition, high-yield bonds usually have shorter maturities, which shortens the duration risk of the product, and higher coupons and wider spreads, which protect them from Treasuries moves.

However, the ultra low rate environment of recent years has created a more sensitive high-yield market for other reasons.

"The problem is that low rates and low rate volatility has driven a lot of these inflows into high-yield over the last couple of years, so a different investor base is holding high-yield now," said Michael Anderson, chief high-yield strategist at Citi.

"The 10 year was below 2% for so long, and if it starts looking like it is going to be above 2% for a while, these same investors might start to shift their allocations away from high-yield back into investment grade or U.S. Treasuries."

Therefore, it's become more of a technical situation, Anderson said. "Fundamentally high-yield is supposed to do well when rates move higher, but that doesn't necessarily have to hold in this cycle," said Anderson. "For example, high-yield has generally struggled when Treasury rates rallied but the fall in the 10 year yield below 2% was accompanied by a strong high yield market."

Anderson said that Triple Cs have outperformed other higher quality segments of the market, some of which is due to that segment's illiquidity and also to a strong equity market as Triple C bonds are more influenced by equity valuations than higher-quality paper.

But investors are preparing for a change there as well. Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank's Wealth Management Group expects that lower quality credits will be more impacted with equities possibly turning down now.

"With the potential for rates rising and just the necessary spread to compensate for credit risk, we see the market at best being flat from here or moving slightly down in second half of the year, especially if the Fed elects to curtail its assets purchasing," said Heckman.

Primary to Prevail

Recent long-duration, Double B new issues have taken a plunge as yields on Treasuries rise on fears that the Federal Reserve may soon begin tapering its stimulus program. But bankers said they do not expect to see much impact on the bid for primary paper.

Ball Corp's USD1bn 4.0% note due 2023 for instance, priced on May 9, were quoted earlier today at 95.75, or a yield of 4.5% on the bid side.

Wynn's Ba2/BBB- 4.25% notes, which priced at 100 on May 15, were quoted at 96.75, for a yield of 4.625%.

While purely opportunistic high-quality issuers may elect to step to the sidelines in this environment, the opposite may also happen, high-yield bankers said this week, as issuers look to get in before things get worse.

"Things are a little bit choppy with Treasuries," said one high-yield syndicate manager. "But this could also have the opposite effect of getting the activity level going if issuers see that the market could be turning away from them."

"For the longest time the market was in such good shape," said another banker. "When everyone thought Treasuries were staying low, a sense of complacency set in. It's hard to shake CFOs out of that unless they see the market going the other way."

"So you may see more deals brought forward that were going to come in July and August, but we don't expect a tidal wave of issuance. There's not a lot of pent up issuance waiting to go," he added.

(Editing by Karen Brettell)

