(This story was originally published in IFR, A Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Natalie Harrison, Tessa Walsh and Lynn Adler
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR/TRLPC) - Wall Street banks are
expected to rein in reckless underwriting after the Federal
Reserve appeared to single out Credit Suisse for flouting
lending guidelines.
The Swiss bank recently received a letter - known as
"Matters Requiring Immediate Attention" - from the Fed
highlighting problems with the bank's adherence to leveraged
lending guidelines. No other banks received letters, market
sources said.
The timing of the news - which coincided with Credit
Suisse's annual leveraged finance conference in Florida - also
raised eyebrows and led many to conclude that regulators wanted
to make an example of the bank and cause it as much
embarrassment as possible.
"There has been speculation for a while that the regulators
are frustrated with the level of compliance in the market with
the guidelines and the impact on deal quality and were looking
to escalate with those banks," said one banker.
"This [letter to Credit Suisse] is the first evidence in the
market. It will absolutely have an effect. All risk managers
will say 'thank God it's not us, and let's look at it to make
sure we're not in the public eye'."
The guidelines, spelled out in March 2013, focus on loans
that can be criticised or considered "non-pass" if a company
cannot amortise or repay all senior debt from free cashflow, or
half their total debt, in five to seven years.
Leverage levels exceeding six times debt to Ebitda after
asset sales are also viewed as problematic.
Many market participants said the letter was justified,
noting that the Swiss bank had been particularly aggressive when
underwriting middle-market leveraged buyouts.
Credit Suisse is ranked sixth in Thomson Reuters US
leveraged loan league tables, and fourth in the US high-yield
bond rankings, having grabbed market share by underwriting some
of the most aggressive leveraged buyouts of the year.
Those over the six times limit that Credit Suisse was
involved in include Travelclick, Applied Systems and Inmar.
"They have shot themselves in the foot," said one investor.
"I can't believe they didn't get this letter nine months
earlier."
COMING DOWN HARD
One market source said the Fed sent the letter as long ago
as July and that the matter had been resolved, but declined to
give further details on what the contents were.
Both Credit Suisse and the Fed declined to comment.
Market participants have complained for months that the
guidelines set by the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
and the Office of the Comptroller are too opaque. But the slap
dealt to Credit Suisse shows they mean to stamp out bad
behaviour once and for all.
"When the guidelines came out, no one knew the regulators'
tolerance - and whether it's 25% or zero. [This shows] it's
zero," said the banker. "Regulators are getting tougher."
Paul Forrester, a leveraged finance partner at Mayer Brown,
said MRIA letters are relatively common.
"They're a way for regulators to get the attention of senior
managers, and banks have to give an institutional response," he
said.
TICKING OFF
Some rival bankers clearly think that Credit Suisse was
getting the telling off it deserves. "We and others have felt
that Credit Suisse has not been listening more than other
folks," said one DCM banker.
"Most banks have gotten more conservative and Credit Suisse
has used it as a way to gain market share. A lot of people
complained to regulators and the chicken has come home to
roost."
Another senior leveraged finance banker said it now felt
like a more even playing field across the Street, noting that
banks including Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, had reined in
aggressive lending.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
But the ground is still murky, and people are on edge.
Deals well in excess of the six times ceiling are still
getting done. The leveraged buyout of Acosta, for example, is
roughly eight times leveraged, though bankers argue the business
can cope with that amount of debt.
"Banks will go through the motions, but if they can
structure a deal at seven times leverage, and syndicate it in
the market, they will do it," said Forrester.
Another senior leveraged financed banker also said banks
were finding it hard to balance keeping regulators on side and
making money.
"We have to comply because we don't want letters or
warnings, but we are trying to run a business. If you don't get
an MRIA, in some respects, you don't have a business," said the
banker.
"Some banks will get slapped, but it's going to be a long
slog."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Tessa Walsh and Lynn Adler;
Additional reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Mattthew
Davies)