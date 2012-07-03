July 3 (IFR) - The collateralized loan obligation, or CLO, has suffered mightily.

It was considered "toxic" after the onset of the financial crisis, partly because of its name's resemblance to CDO - a product that came to symbolize the subprime mortgage mess.

And it saw its ratings slashed after the crisis kicked in.

But now CLOs - which, unlike real estate-linked CDOs, are underpinned by pools of corporate "leveraged" loans made to low-rated companies - might finally be on the verge of vindication.

As the new-issue market for the complex product begins to rebound this year - nearly $20 billion has already been issued year to-date, exceeding the 2011 full-year total of $13 billion - the agencies, especially Moody's, have been slowly raising the ratings on the legacy bonds back to their original gilded Triple As.

A staggering 86% of Triple A CLO tranches that were downgraded in the immediate aftermath of the crisis by Moody's have regained their original ratings over the past year.

Across the capital structure of the transactions, of the 2,909 CLO tranches (from 530 deals) that had their ratings cut by October 2009, some 2,867 had been upgraded by Moody's up to November 2011 - and by an average of 3.4 notches.

Even more astounding is that dozens of downgraded CLOs have subsequently been upgraded to a level higher than their original rating. Some 60% of downgraded legacy tranches originally rated Double A, for example, are now at or above their original ratings, according to Moody's.

That means that some slices that were not even awarded Triple As during the structured finance boom of 2005 to 2007 are now at that coveted level.

"This sector is durable - there has not been a single default," Justin Pauley, CLO strategist at RBS, said at an industry conference held by Fitch and Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corporation in New York last week.

"We recently looked at more than 500 deals in a stressed scenario," he said. "There was not a single tranche to lose a dollar in principal."

Standard & Poor's has also reversed many of its CLO ratings. Since the fourth quarter of 2010, S&P has upgraded more than 60% of the sector, due mostly to overall sound transaction performance, and not necessarily due to methodology changes.

Of the Big Three agencies, Fitch's ratings have by far been the most stable, by far. Only 7.7% of its Triple A tranches were downgraded through the recent credit cycle, and those went to the Double A category.

"CLOs have performed significantly better than other CDOs," said Kevin Kendra, the head of structured credit ratings at Fitch. "Rated notes had almost no realized losses through the last two credit cycles."

DELEVERAGING

CLOs -- which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields -- helped fuel the private equity leveraged buyout boom of 2006 and 2007, giving private equity firms the ability to cheaply finance loans for M&A activity via the capital markets.

Issuance in the sector peaked at nearly $100 billion in 2006, before investors fled structured finance products after the subprime mortgage debacle.

CLO issuance nearly halted in 2008, and barely re-emerged with only $1.2 billion in 2009 and $3.4 billion sold in 2010.

As investor appetite for risk and yield returned last year, however, CLO issuance started to bounce back, with increased transparency and a broadening base of buyers.

Simultaneously, Moody's and S&P accelerated the pace of upgrades for scores of legacy bonds, reinvigorating the secondary trading market for these securities.

Moody's says that the swath of upgrades mostly stem from an overhaul of its CLO ratings methodology issued in June 2011, as well as the fact that many of the legacy deals are deleveraging, or paying down debt.

"As the leverage in a deal declines, the tranches at the top look much stronger," said Jian Hu, head of CLO surveillance at Moody's. "Of all the outstanding deals, half are in their amortization period."

However, RBS research shows that even prior to the Moody's criteria change, the agency had already upgraded nearly 50% of its downgraded CLO bonds originally rated Triple A.

The methodology change recalibrated several key parameters, Hu said, including easing stresses on how long the so-called tail risk is, and improving Moody's outlook for recoveries. Tail risk is the risk that the value of a portfolio will be negatively skewed due to an unforeseen shock to the market.

"These securities were downgraded during the Great Recession period, when economic conditions were very dire," he noted. "But senior secured loans sit on top of the capital structure and have solid recovery rates."

The higher ratings will probably extend the life of the deals beyond their so-called reinvestment periods, which generally boosts equity returns and is favorable for some investors in the mid- to lower part of the capital structure, but not always for the Triple A investors, who do not benefit if the life of a transaction is dragged out.

Meanwhile, with three new deals being priced last week, there is good momentum for so-called CLO 2.0, which now has shorter reinvestment periods and tighter documentation compared with earlier CLOs.

"Post-crisis collateral is better than it was pre-credit crisis," said Joseph Moroney, a senior portfolio manager at Apollo Credit Management, which is both an investor in and issuer of CLOs.

"Loan yields are at the high end of their historical range, and corporations have better balance sheets now."

However, because the product has been sullied by its association with CDOs, industry participants now face an uphill battle to convince regulators to exempt the sector from broad impending regulations that could stymie the ability to structure, invest in, and profit from CLOs.

"Slowly but surely, regulators are beginning to understand that CLOs are not evil incarnate," said Meredith Coffey, executive vice-president of the Loans Syndication and Trading Association, speaking at last week's conference.

"But it's a slow process."

