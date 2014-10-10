NEW YORK, Oct 10 (IFR) - A recent UK court ruling shows that
firms that inked faulty CMBS property valuations during the last
real estate boom might be liable a decade later.
Colliers International last month was ordered to pay damages
of EUR32m by the High Court in London based on a rosy EUR135m
appraisal it supplied to lenders on a warehouse complex in
Nuremberg, Germany.
That debt was pooled into a securitisation called Titan
Europe 2006-3, which soured two years later. But after the court
dug around and pegged the property's "true" value in 2005 at
EUR103m, CMBS bondholders, for the first time ever, have become
entitled to damages for the full amount of an appraiser's error.
"I don't know if there will be a new avalanche of claims to
consider," said Helen Carty, a litigator at Clifford Chance in
London. "But there was nothing unhelpful (in the Colliers
ruling) for other claims."
Others that lost money in the CMBS market and are taking
court action citing over-valuation of properties include
bondholders exposed to a 2007-era EUR1.3bn Lehman Brothers CMBS
called Windermere X and a GBP615m Gemini Eclipse 2006-3 deal
from Barclays.
However, additional legal measures could stretch beyond
Europe, with market players in the US already mulling the
potential ramifications.
"We are monitoring the situation," said Ken Wilson,
president of the Chicago-based Appraisal Institute, one of the
nation's largest professional associations for appraising real
estate. "As a general trend, it is of concern to appraisers."
For its part, Colliers said it regretted the court's
decision, and noted that the valuation was undertaken by two
former employees of Colliers UK in 2005, under the firm's prior
ownership structure.
"We remain of the opinion that the property was correctly
valued at the time and are pursuing an appeal," the firm said in
a statement.
Even so, others say the sums of money at stake in what can
be recouped from CMBS properties are too large to ignore.
James Walton, a partner at Rosling King, which advised
Hatfield Philips International (one of the biggest special
servicers of CMBS in Europe) on its case against Colliers, said
the High Court ruling had "wide implications for other issuers
and special servicers in the CMBS market", in a press release on
the court's decision.
LOTS AT STAKE
In the US alone, some US$32.4bn in CMBS loans are in a
serious stage of distress, either more than 90 days delinquent,
in foreclosure, or already taken back by the lender and
classified as "real estate owned," according to Trepp, a CMBS
analytics provider.
And for loans already liquidated out of CMBS trusts the
state of recoveries is far from pretty.
Between January and July, losses cut 49.32% off the original
value of loans on average. And while commercial property values
have risen overall, the latest loss numbers are still an uptick
from the 43.88% hit taken on all CMBS loans liquidated since
January 2010.
CRACKS IN THE PROCESS
Market participants say that faulty property estimates are
not the sole cause of losses to bondholders on CMBS deals that
tumbled in value after the real estate crash. Weak underwriting
standards, too much leverage and tenants that became insolvent
also hit values.
"It was symptomatic of property values going up and up, and
people lending against those increased values," said Emma
Matebalavu, a partner in Clifford Chance's real estate finance
group. "In hindsight, that all came crashing down once values
decreased."
But the process under which appraisers operate - namely
being paid a fee per assignment, and often in a highly
competitive environment where they vie against peers to win
business - does not always produce the best outcome.
Shlomo Chopp, managing partner at Case Property Services, a
distressed debt advisory firm in New York, said paltry fees
might even be part of the problem.
"Appraisals are too much of a check-the-box process," he
said. "If you go down to the nitty gritty of why does one
building get better rents than another, there is a lot of work
and time that goes into it."
