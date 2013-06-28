June 28 (IFR) - Time appears to be running short for
Brazilian oil and gas entity OGX, whose bonds have plunged to
distressed levels as the market apparently prices in a real risk
of default.
OGX is ploughing through its cash, and with broad
social unrest rocking the country, the idea of a government
bailout for billionaire owner Eike Batista is politically
unpalatable.
Many in the market now fear that the credit may have little
recovery value if a default does occur. Before rebounding to
31.25-32.75 in a broader market rally, OGX 2018s fell as low as
26.00 this week.
"Nothing has traded at this level before without something
happening," one banker said.
While agencies and some analysts have calculated recovery
values on OGX bonds in the 50s, Michael Roche of The Seaport
Group said market prices indicate less than half that.
Assuming no cash left over, shareholders wiped out and a
secondary trading level of 30 on its debt, Roche calculates a
market cap of US$1.45bn for OGX's US$4.85bn in outstanding debt,
which includes US$2.6bn in outstanding 2018s, US$1.1bn in 2022s
and some bank debt.
By dividing that market cap by the US$6.582bn in recoverable
assets stated in OGX's first-quarter report, Roche arrives at a
recovery value of 22 cents on the dollar.
"There is a big difference between what analysts are saying
and what the bond (is saying)," Roche said. "It makes for a
difficult short."
Even distressed buyers are staying well clear of the credit,
with few assets of value seen beside offshore drilling rights
and OGX's onshore gas business.
"I don't think there is any asset value except for the gas
business," said one analyst. "Distressed investors were sniffing
around in the 50s and 60s, but the volume of calls has dropped.
Everyone is waiting."
NO WAY OUT?
Some believe OGX still has options, including a deferral of
capital expenditures, selling more stakes in its fields,
monetizing its onshore gas business, getting a cash infusion
from the sale of other assets under the Batista umbrella or even
restructuring its debt.
But few if any of these are viable long-term fixes for a
high-risk capital-intensive business that is haemorrhaging
money.
Batista granted the company a US$1bn put option to pay
R$6.30 per share. He exercised a similar put at sister entity
OSX, but the fact that he paid some 30 times over the market
price this week smacked of desperation for some analysts.
Some believe Batista no longer has the financial clout to do
the same for OGX. Indeed, Fitch cited uncertainty over his
willingness to honour the put as reason for downgrading OGX to
CCC from B- earlier in June.
"It is a question of time as to when it runs out of cash,"
said one Brazil-based analyst. "Six months ago we trusted that
Batista was serious... and that he would inject more cash and
live up to the put option."
Petronas provided some cushion in May when the Malaysian
state-owned oil producer agreed to pay US$850m for stakes in
OGX's Tubarao Martelo offshore blocks.
But the cash promised from Petronas is subject to
performance triggers, and OGX will not see all the money upfront
in any case.
Much now depends on whether the Martelo field comes online
in the fourth quarter - and poor hit rates in the past don't
inspire much confidence among investors, many of whom think
Batista has taken an all-or-nothing bet.
"We are not owning [this credit] given there is much
uncertainty with what will happen in that field and that
has put all his eggs in that basket," said Ray Zucaro,
a portfolio manager at SW Asset Management.
"If production is poor as in other OGX wells, I don't think
its capital structure is sustainable."
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......