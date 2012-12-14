NEW YORK, Dec 14 (IFR) - Returns in the corporate bond
markets are expected to be so low next year - and the threat of
rising interest rates so real - that some strategists say
investors should start pulling money out of bonds and putting it
into stocks.
Investment-grade bonds are expected to provide a mere 1.6%
to 3% in returns in 2013, down from 9.6% this year and
an average of around 12% every year since the credit
crisis. Even high-yield returns will plunge to around 3%-7% in
2013, a drop from 15% this year and an annual average of 22%
since the crisis.
Meanwhile the S&P is forecast to produce double-digit
returns next year, after year-to-date returns of about 13.5%.
Investors have been pouring their money into
investment-grade corporate bonds since 2009 in a bid to preserve
their capital, a move that made sense as long as fixed income
provided equity-like returns.
But with corporate bond yields now so low, dollar prices so
high, and the prospect of Treasury rates inching up from
rock-bottom levels, the bulk of the US investment-grade market
is currently offering poor return prospects at best, and
outright losses if rates rise more than expected.
"Rising long term interest rates represent the key risk for
investment-grade credit in 2013," said Hans Mikkelsen, credit
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Given ultra-low investment-grade yields of 2.75% to start,
if 10-year Treasury yields increase to just 2.3% in 2013 - which
appears not an outrageously high number - the return on
investment-grade corporate bonds next year could turn negative."
Many fixed income portfolio managers lost interest in
single-A and higher-rated industrial corporate bonds months ago.
"There is no doubt that if rates go up, there is no cushion
for those bonds with mid double-digit credit spreads between
30bp-90bp over Treasuries," said Michael Collins, senior
portfolio manager at Prudential.
"Total returns will be low single digits or negative for a
big chunk of the investment-grade market if rates increase, and
a lot of people believe that will be the case," he said.
GLORY DAYS OVER
Although there is still some faith in high-yield bonds,
meanwhile, firms like Morgan Stanley are warning that "the days
of equity-like returns with credit-like downside are in the
rear-view mirror."
Fund managers like Scott Kimball, at Bank of Montreal's
alpha-producing fund management firm Taplin, Canida & Habacht,
think high-yield bonds as well as emerging market names are
grossly over-valued and are taking profits.
And from a macro asset allocation perspective, Collins
recommends reducing fixed-income exposure and increasing
equities.
"I would recommend that for the same reasons that company
treasurers are borrowing to buy back stock," said Collins.
"Many investment-grade companies have been borrowing at
costs in the low single-digits and buying back stock that's
paying a higher dividend than where they borrowed."
But whether investors will actually shift back into equities
in the wake of the financial crisis is unclear.
"There's been a fundamental shift in the psyche of US
investors since the credit crisis, where people have put their
money in bonds to preserve their capital, rather than risk
losing their savings in the stock market," said Krishna Memani,
senior director and portfolio manager at OppenheimerFunds.
"But the driver of flows is not necessarily a desire to
generate a lot of capital appreciation. I don't think that will
change in 2013, and I expect money will continue to flow into
investment-grade corporate bonds."
OppenheimerFunds is among a growing number of fund
management firms recommending a reduction in corporate bonds -
and an increase in stocks - in overall allocations.
Nonetheless, Oppenheimer acknowledges there are still
investing clients that will continue to insist on investing in
bonds.
"While we like to think that bonds have done well since
2009, equity has done a whole lot better," said Memani. "Despite
that, investors want to stay in bonds. Our investment committee
accepts that as a fact, but they think it is faulty thinking on
the part of individuals."
BAML's Mikkelsen, however, expects that some investors will
quickly change their tune when they realize they can no longer
get equity-like returns in the bond market.
He says 2013 will be "a year of transition from the
three-decade-long great bond bull market to a period of rising
interest rates and the 'great rotation' out of bonds into
equities."
"In the last several years it hasn't hurt investors to not
be in stocks, but what's changing next year is that bond returns
will be extremely poor," said Mikkelsen.
"In that environment a lot of investors will not be happy to
be in bonds and will go into equity, despite not being
completely comfortable with the risk."
If investors insist on staying in high-grade bonds, then
they should focus on the financial institution group (FIG),
which still trades about 21bp wider than industrials in the
Barclays Investment Grade Corporate Bond index. FIG bonds have
the potential to trade flat to through non-financial corporates
in the year ahead.
There is also potential for spread tightening in industrial
names in the triple-B corporate category, as long as investors
have the wherewithal to dodge corporates' increasing debt simply
to buy back shares or pay out special dividends.
"The crossover trade is also still compelling," said
Collins. "The spread between triple and double-Bs at around
250bp is still wider than the historical average that's close to
200bp."
The only area Memani will play in the investment-grade
market is in FIG. Instead he is focusing on high-yield,
leveraged loans and emerging market bonds.
"We like the double Bs a lot, more than the triple Bs,
because the level of credit risk you are taking from going down
from triple B to double B is not as much as what the difference
is between the two categories in terms of spread," he said.
The speed at which any rotation into equity occurs will
depend very much on whether Treasury yields surge unexpectedly.
Morgan Stanley expects the 10-year yield to be around 2.25%
by the end of next year, while Citigroup is expecting 2.5% by
year-end. If Citi's correct, then that will mean negative total
returns in a large swath of the investment-grade corporate
market.
The Fed's decision to link its near-zero interest rate
policy to unemployment staying above 6.5% in the US could
increase Treasury volatility around payroll data time every
month. Yields could spike if the numbers are good.
Yet Fed chairman Ben Bernanke has given himself huge wiggle
room to talk a market back from the edge, say analysts.
Kimball argues that the bond and equity markets' fortunes
are now so inter-dependent that any reallocation into equities
will be tempered.
"I think the two markets have become linked more than people
appreciate, so there can be a peaceful coexistence," he said.
"At some point there is going to be an expectation that
fixed income has done so well for so long, that we will see a
rotation into equities.
"But people also need to recognize - and this is what I
think keeps fixed income alive in a low-return environment -
that so much of what has been created in terms of equity
valuations is linked to companies' ability to borrow at low
rates to do share repurchases and pay special dividends,"
Kimball said.
"If that goes away because investors are moving out of
bonds, then equity can also take a hit."
