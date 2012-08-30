Aug 30 (IFR) - The US bond markets are bracing for as much
as US$130bn of investment-grade and high-yield bond issues in
September, with some of the world's biggest corporates looking
to pull forward their fourth-quarter funding plans while the
going is good.
Despite unprecedented amounts of corporate offerings in July
and August in both markets, about $80bn to US$100bn of new
issuance has built up for the investment-grade market and around
US$30bn is estimated for high-yield.
"We are being told to expect big supply post-Labor Day in
investment-grade, high-yield and even leverage loans," said
Michael Collins, a senior investment officer with Prudential.
Corporates have been pulling their funding plans forward
into the summer months to take advantage of overwhelming demand
for yield, at a time when low rates had made funding costs the
best they have ever experienced.
The same factors are driving September's issuance
expectations, along with concerns among US borrowers that the
fourth quarter could be especially volatile because of the
presidential elections and the fiscal cliff dilemma.
"September is likely to see the last flurry of large
issuance for the year," said Dan Mead, managing director and
head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) syndicate at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"We are looking for about $90-$100bn to be issued in
September, as issuers continue to pull forward their funding
needs. With market conditions so strong right now there is
really no reason to wait for the fourth quarter, when you could
see volatility around European sovereigns, the presidential
elections and the fiscal cliff."
CORPORATES CHARGE AHEAD
Corporates rather than FIG issuers will dominate the
calendar, according to bankers. Short-term bridges taken out to
finance spin-offs and acquisitions will need to be replaced with
commercial paper and bond issuance at some point, and it's
likely issuers will want to do that before their earnings
black-out period in the fourth quarter.
Companies with outstanding M&A and spin-off bridges
include Abbott, with a US$7.5bn bridge taken out to spin
off its pharmaceutical business; Eaton with a US$6.25bn
bridge that backed its acquisition of Cooper Industrial; Nestle
<NES N.VX>, with a US$8.5bn bridge to back its US$11.85bn
takeover of Pfizer Nutrition; Walgreen <WAG .N> with a US$3.5bn
bridge loan taken out as part of its US$6.7bn acquisition of a
45% stake in Alliance Boots; Aetna with ab out US$2.5bn
of funding in bonds and cp as part of its US$7.3bn purchase of
Coventry Health Care; and WellPoint w ith abou t US$4.2bn
of debt funding needed for its US$4.9bn acquisition of
Amerigroup.
September expectations for about US$30bn in high-yield
issuance follow the US$31.34bn in global volume priced in
August, a record for that month.
While that's only a third of what is expected in
investment-grade, it's a jaw-dropping amount for the smaller
high yield market, whose previous August record in 2010 was
US$25.33bn. Just US$1.26bn from five deals priced in August
2011.
With yields having tightened in to record lows in recent
weeks, sub-investment grade corporates were anxious earlier this
month to jump into the market before funding costs backed out
again -- which remains a possibility in September given key
economic events including the ECB meeting on September 6.
"The market is expecting the heavy pace of issuance to
resume after Labor Day," said Sean Slein, portfolio manager at
First Eagle Investment Management.
"That said, there was a fair amount of issuance that was
pulled forward in August, as issuers chose to take advantage of
an extremely accommodative primary market while investors remain
in risk-on mode. That may change post-Labor Day if Draghi
disappoints the market with insufficient detail regarding the
next phase of crisis management."
"I think companies were concerned that in the fall there
could be another leg down," said one high-yield banker of the
heavy August issuance.
Refinancings will continue to dominate the use of proceeds
in September. But as in the investment-grade market, high-yield
also has a fair share of M&A and LBO-related funding to be done
before the year is out, including from Georgia Gulf <G GC.N>,
Ha milton Sunstrand Industrial, Getty Images and Par
Pharmaceutical <PRX .N>.
Year-to-date volume is now US$220.8bn for high yield. This
is close to last year's pace of US$235.76bn through August 29.
If this pace continues, 2012's total should easily surpass last
year's final tally of US$279.14bn, and the possibility exists
that it could surpass 2010's all-time record of US$322.92bn.
In high-grade, meanwhile, July set a record for the month
with US$71.875bn of issuance, and August surprised everyone by
ending with US$55.633bn worth of deals priced.
Investment-grade corporates are also expecting that the
sheer desperation of investors to put cash to work will override
any negative headlines out of the eurozone in September.
Prudential's Collins expects that the new issuance will be
easily digested.
"I'm looking forward to this big wave of supply because
there's a dearth of paper in the secondary market, and I'm
hoping bad news out of Europe on a big supply day will push
spreads a little wider," he said.
