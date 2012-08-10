Aug 10 (IFR) - Some high-quality Double B issuers in the
high-yield market are breaking through below the 5% yield
barrier, taking advantage of a very attractive environment for
issuers.
In the past two weeks, Constellation Brands, Host
Hotels, Ashland and CIT Group have
priced bonds with yields in the high 4% range, and three of
those deals included long 10-year maturities.
The average yield in the high-yield market fell to 6.615% on
Tuesday, nearly matching the alltime low of 6.615% recorded on
May 16, 2011, according to the Barclays US high-yield index.
Issuers poured into the market this week. By Thursday
evening, 20 US issuers, including a number of benchmark names,
jumped in to price US$14.26bn in total volume, marking the
biggest new issue week since February.
"A lot of bellwether names in the market are taking
advantage of conditions," said John Cokinos, head of leveraged
finance capital markets at BofA Merrill.
"We've seen a lot of inflows that have left the rates
markets or equity markets to the benefit of high-yield," Cokinos
said.
"The reduction in the macro headline noise, stability in the
equity markets, and inflows of cash in the high-yield market are
three ingredients that are catalyzing what is going on in the
capital markets right now."
Year to date, a total of US$20.03bn has flowed into mutual
funds and ETFs, with US$9.04bn in inflows recorded during the
last nine weeks, according to Lipper.
This week, Constellation Brands priced a US$650m 10.5-year
bullet notes issue through BofA Merrill, JP Morgan, Rabo,
Barclays and Wells Fargo joint books. With solid Ba1/BB+
ratings, the issue got done at one of the lowest coupons on a
10-year maturing note, coming at 4.625% at par compared to price
talk of 4.75%.
This beat recent Double B issuers Host Hotels and Ashland,
both of which also sold 10-year notes below 5%, at 4.75% at par,
two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Ally Financial did a US$600m add-on to
its short-dated 4.625% senior notes due 2015 at a very tight
3.564% yield. At B1/B+/BB- ratings, this short-maturity deal is
the second-tightest priced high-yield deal on record. The first
was CMS Energy Corp, which priced a 2.75% senior unsecured notes
offering due 2014 back in May of last year.
Ally's deal was priced off of the investment grade desk via
Citi, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC.
Investors expressed concern at how tight the market has
become, with interest-rate risk a growing threat in the medium
term.
"The whole market is too tight right now," said one
high-yield portfolio manager.
"For high-yield investors, it's hard to stomach what the
real relative value opportunity is out there right now. At the
same time where are you going to go for yield? Bernanke is
pushing people to invest in high-yield. It's safer than equities
and you have some kind of yield."
"I thought 5% area was crazy, but now deals are getting done
in the 4% range," said one banker. "But even though spreads are
at their tights for BBs, the market continues to perform."
Indeed, market participants say the latest low coupons are
relative to where Treasuries are trading. The yield on the
10-yield Treasury has been as much as 60bp tighter in the last
couple weeks compared to the level in late February and early
March, when some deals were getting done in the 5% range.
"For the right names, there is still reasonable spread from
a return perspective," said Cokinos. To be sure, it is
emphasized that only the very high-quality names in the market
are able to capture the lowest of coupons without pushback.
Investors are still cautious about some of the riskier credits
in the market.
"Issuance is being driven by better credit and seasoned
issuers," said a banker. "New names are well-received as well,
but investors are still cautious on Triple C deals -- companies
that are highly leveraged or have issues."
