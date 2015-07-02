LONDON, July 2 Sweden's crown sank on Thursday
after the Riksbank surprised markets by cutting interest rates
deeper into negative territory and promising to pump more money
into the economy, citing risks from Greece as a factor.
A large majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast
the bank would keep its already ultra-loose policy unchanged
after the latest inflation figures gave it some breathing room
in its fight to fend off the threat of deflation.
By 0843 the crown had fallen roughly 1 percent to 9.3440
crowns per euro, hitting a three-week low. It lost
around 1.5 percent against the dollar at 8.4738 crowns per
dollar.
"They have been quite aggressive in the QE and its pretty
clear that they are trying to target the currency and weaken
it," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag)