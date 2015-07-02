LONDON, July 2 Sweden's crown sank on Thursday after the Riksbank surprised markets by cutting interest rates deeper into negative territory and promising to pump more money into the economy, citing risks from Greece as a factor.

A large majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the bank would keep its already ultra-loose policy unchanged after the latest inflation figures gave it some breathing room in its fight to fend off the threat of deflation.

By 0843 the crown had fallen roughly 1 percent to 9.3440 crowns per euro, hitting a three-week low. It lost around 1.5 percent against the dollar at 8.4738 crowns per dollar.

"They have been quite aggressive in the QE and its pretty clear that they are trying to target the currency and weaken it," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag)