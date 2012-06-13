* July synthetic last at $3.50/bbl under WTI

* July WCS at $23.55/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13 Canadian cash oil spreads narrowed on Wednesday as refinery demand rose.

Light synthetic crude for July delivery last traded at $3.50 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers, compared with Tuesday's settlement price of $5.80 per barrel under WTI.

Western Canada Select heavy crude for July last traded for $23.55 per barrel under WTI, compared with the day-earlier settlement price of $23.85 under the benchmark.

Prices for WCS have firmed as some refiners wrap up work. BP Plc's 405,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana, returned a 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit to service over the weekend.

As well, Citgo Petroleum said on Tuesday it completed turnaround work at its 167,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lemont, Illinois.

However maintenance work continued at Imperial Oil Ltd's 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton and at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, facility. As well, Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported a process upset at the 146,000 bpd Borger, Texas, refinery it co-owns with Cenovus Energy Inc .