SEOUL, June 25 Data on South Korea oil imports
in May released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
on Monday.
For story on South Korea's Iranian imports:
(in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
May 2012 April 2012 May 2011
Crude oil imports 82,424 73,241 72,368
(1,000 b/d) 2,659 2,441 2,334
Oil product demand 67,703 61,618 62,292
(1,000 b/d) 2,184 2,054 2,009
Crude runs 81,089 73,799 77,316
Oil product output 88,115 79,320 84,332
(1,000 b/d) 2,842 2,644 2,720
End-month private oil stocks 67,344 63,521 64,394
Crude oil stocks 12,627 11,322 9,648
Oil product stocks 46,624 44,538 48,095
Oil product exports 34,929 32,128 35,222
Oil product imports 23,489 22,022 22,572
Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
May compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows:
Country May 2012 April 2012 May 2011
Saudi Arabia 27,701 23,041 22,710
Kuwait 13,291 9,681 8,450
UAE 9,140 5,388 8,641
Qatar 7,823 8,115 5,696
Iran 3,963 7,524 6,553
Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-May compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country Jan-May 2012 Jan-May 2011 Jan-May 2010
Saudi Arabia 127,479 118,148 112,520
Kuwait 52,971 42,951 43,906
Qatar 42,686 37,360 22,086
UAE 39,256 36,142 49,426
Iran 29,216 34,654 32,264
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)