By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 Central banks dumped as much as
$260 billion of foreign exchange reserves in the second quarter
as emerging market central banks tried to mitigate the impact of
capital fleeing their own economies, according to Citi.
The decline is the largest drop in global FX reserves in
more than a decade, outstripping the depletion in 2008-09 when
central banks frantically tried to manage the fallout from the
global financial crisis.
The International Monetary Fund published official reserves
data only for the first quarter on June 30. Official
second-quarter data will not be released for several weeks.
But most of the world's major reserves managers have already
published their end of June headline totals, which Citi
estimates fell by around $85 billion to $11.35 trillion. That
underestimates the true scale of decline.
Once exchange rate effects and estimated portfolio shifts
between currencies are taken into account, central banks
actively liquidated up to $260 billion of reserves assets,
estimates Steven Englander, global head of foreign exchange
strategy at Citi in New York.
"Central banks sold reserves to prevent their currencies
from falling off a cliff," Englander said. "The difference
between Q2 and previous episodes is that the same thing was
happening in China, too, giving us a larger capital outflow."
Reflecting the disquiet over emerging markets, Aberdeen
Asset Management said on Thursday that it saw net
outflows of 9.9 billion pounds ($15.46 billion) during the
quarter ending June 30.
Emerging market specialist Aberdeen is Europe's largest
independent fund management firm, with around $480 billion under
management.
Foreign exchange reserves around the world are reported in
dollars. Some 64 percent of them are denominated in the U.S.
currency, the rest in other currencies, mostly the euro.
That means that when the dollar falls, the nominal value of
central banks' non-dollar reserves automatically rise. But in
the second quarter headline reserves and the dollar both fell.
Headline reserves fell by $85 billion as the dollar fell 3
percent. That 3 percent move meant that the non-dollar portion
of total reserves, just over $4 trillion, rose in value by
around $120 billion.
To offset that valuation change, reserves managers sold more
than $200 billion, Englander reckons.
In addition, central banks probably diversified more
aggressively out of the dollar into other currencies. All else
being equal, that should have led to an increase in headline
nominal reserves. The fact they fell instead led Englander to
estimate further selling of around $50 billion.
Investors had loaded up on higher-yielding emerging market
assets earlier in the year, expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve
to be more patient in raising interest rates than it now appears
it will.
The European Central Bank also fueled the chase for yield
when it opened its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus
programme.
But a steep fall in German bond prices in April's "flash
crash" sent yields in Europe and other developed markets
skyward. Investors took fright and rushed to get out of emerging
markets, a move exacerbated at the end of the quarter by the 30
plunge in Chinese equities.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)