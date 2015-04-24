* Canadian dollar at C$1.2147 or 82.32 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 24 The Canadian dollar held steady against the greenback on Friday, as a softer U.S. dollar, wilted by another batch of disappointing economic data, offset weaker U.S. crude prices. The U.S. dollar, already pressured by weak new home sales data for March, a rise in U.S. jobless claims and subdued factory activity earlier this week, remained softer against a basket of currencies on Friday. U.S. durable goods orders in March painted a mixed picture of sluggish growth, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to hold off hiking interest rates. * At 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2147 to the greenback, or 82.32 U.S. cents, little changed from the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2146, or 82.33 U.S. cents. * The currency traded between $1.2103 and C$1.2161 during the session. * U.S. durable goods orders rose 4 percent, but fell 0.2 percent excluding transportation orders. Core capital goods orders fell 0.5 percent, while core capital shipments fell 0.4 percent. * Bank of Canada Governor Poloz will speak on Friday at a conference in Washington on import/exports. * U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent to $56.75, while Brent crude added 0.19 percent to $64.97. Canada is a major exporter of oil. * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2100 and C$1.2200 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to KnightsbridgeFX.com. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.644 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.463 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 12.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -45.8. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)