* Canadian dollar at C$1.2132, or 82.43 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
TORONTO, April 27 The Canadian dollar was
stronger against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, benefiting from
slightly more favorable crude prices.
There was also little economic news on the calendar ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement on
Wednesday to drive direction.
The loonie, which was also stronger against other major
currencies, has been rangebound below C$1.23 over the last week
and a half. Previously it had rallied on the Bank of Canada's
more optimistic view of the second half of this year.
Lukewarm U.S. data for the first quarter, which has put the
greenback under some pressure, has also helped the loonie
recently.
* At 9:43 a.m. EDT (1343 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2132 to the greenback, or 82.43 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of
C$1.2170, or 82.17 U.S. cents.
* The loonie's strongest level of the session was C$1.213
Its weakest level was C$1.2205.
* The Fed kicks off a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and
investors will be looking for clues on the Fed's view of the
economy and when it will likely move to hike interest rates.
* U.S. crude prices were up 0.49 percent at $57.43,
while Brent crude added 0.03 percent to $65.3.
* The Canadian dollar will probably trade between C$1.21 and
C$1.22 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to
KnightsbridgeFX.com.
* Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with longer-term debt falling. The two-year
price was down 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.640
percent, and the benchmark 10-year fell 25 Canadian
cents to yield 1.468 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.1 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -46.5.
