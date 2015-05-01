* Canadian dollar at C$1.2125 or 82.47 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, May 1 The Canadian dollar retreated on Friday, as the greenback bounced back from a dismal April on signs that the run of uninspired U.S. economic data during the first quarter may finally be over. The weaker price of crude, a key Canadian export, compounded the Canadian dollar weakness. Oil prices, which had been trading near the highs of the year, fell after Iraq said its crude exports hit a record in April. * At 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2125 to the greenback, or 82.47 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2064, or 82.89 U.S. cents on Thursday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2064 Its weakest level was C$1.2150. * The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was rebounding after slumping to its worst month in four years in April. * RBC Canadian manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. EDT. * U.S. construction spending for March, ISM manufacturing data for April, and University of Michigan consumer confidence figures for April are due at 10:00 a.m. EDT. * U.S. crude prices were down 0.57 percent to $59.29, while Brent crude lost 0.73 percent to $66.29. * The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming many of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2060 and C$1.2160 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.706 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 50 Canadian cents to yield 1.634 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.9 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -44.2 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese)