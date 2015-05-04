* Canadian dollar at C$1.2105 or 82.61 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, May 4 The Canadian dollar strengthened some half a cent against its U.S. counterpart and rallied against other major currencies on Monday as crude prices rose to 2015 highs. The price of crude, a significant Canadian export, was bolstered by expectations China will inject stimulus into its economy following the latest set of soft data. * At 9:08 a.m. ET (1308 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2105 to the greenback, or 82.61 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2157, or 82.26 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2091 Its weakest level was C$1.218. * Trading is thinner and deal flows light, however, due to the UK's May bank holiday. * U.S. factory orders data are due at 10:00 a.m. Otherwise, it is a quiet start to the week, which culminates with U.S. and Canadian employment data for April, due at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. * Several Federal Reserve members and Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver are slated to speak on Monday. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.27 percent to $59.31, while Brent crude added 0.50 percent to $66.79. * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2050 and C$1.2150 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to KnightsbridgeFX.com. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the longer-term bonds falling. The two-year price rose 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 0.707 percent and the benchmark 10-year fell 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.67 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.6 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -43.8. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)