Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
TORONTO May 5 The Canadian dollar briefly weakened before hitting a session high on Tuesday after reports showed major trade deficits in both Canada and the United States.
The currency briefly weakened, before hitting a session high of C$1.2057 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.94 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of C$1.2092 to the greenback, or 82.70 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.