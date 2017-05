BRIEF-Puerto Rico files petition for debt relief in court

PUERTO RICO IS FILING PETITION UNDER TITLE III OF THE PUERTO RICO OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT, AND ECONOMIC STABILITY ACT, OR PROMESA--COURT FILING PUERTO RICO FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD SAYS PUERTO RICO'S CRISIS HAS REACHED "BREAKING POINT," WITH $74 BLN OF PUBLIC SECTOR DEBT -- COURT FILING PETITION WAS FILED WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN PUERTO RICO PUERTO RICO FILES PETITION TO RELIEVE ITS DEBT BURDEN -- FEDERAL COURT FILING BOARD SAYS IT INTENDS TO NEGOTIATE A COMPREHENSIVE DEBT RESTRUCTU