* Canadian dollar at C$1.2545 or 79.71 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 5 The Canadian dollar
retreated against a rallying U.S. dollar on Friday as data
showing a stronger-than-expected U.S. labor market outweighed
surprisingly robust Canadian employment numbers.
Canadian employers added 58,900 jobs last month, far above
the 10,000 jobs economists polled by Reuters had expected, and
the biggest increase in seven months.
But the Canadian jobs figures, which have been volatile
month to month, were outshone by U.S. numbers that sent the U.S.
dollar jumping more than 1 percent against a basket of
currencies.
U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in May, rising by
280,000, the largest gain since December, while wages also
picked up. The latest numbers signaled momentum in the economy,
which bolstered the prospects of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest
rate hike in September.
"It would be very tough for the Bank of Canada to be cutting
interest rates in an environment where the Fed is seriously
considering raising rates," said Doug Porter, chief economist at
BMO Capital Markets. "I think the U.S. numbers just fuel the
view that the Fed will indeed be raising rates later this year."
At 9:46 a.m. EDT (1346 GMT), the Canadian dollar,
which was outperforming other major currencies against the U.S.
dollar, was at C$1.2545 to the greenback, or 79.71 U.S. cents.
This was nearly a Canadian cent off the C$1.2450, or 80.32
U.S. cents it touched immediately after the Canadian jobs data
was released, and nearly half a cent weaker than the Bank of
Canada's official close of C$1.2504 to the greenback, or 79.97
U.S. cents, on Thursday.
The greenback surge also pressured U.S. dollar-denominated
crude prices, which reversed early gains. The loonie is
typically sensitive to price moves in oil, a key Canadian
export. U.S. crude prices were down 1.66 percent at
$57.04, while Brent crude lost 1.53 percent to $61.08.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 14
Canadian cents to yield 0.649 percent, and the benchmark 10-year
falling 91 Canadian cents to yield 1.837 percent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -9.1 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -58.2 basis points.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter
Galloway)