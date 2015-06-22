* Canadian dollar at C$1.2250 or 81.63 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
TORONTO, June 22 The Canadian dollar gained
ground against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as optimism that
Greece and its creditors were on their way to a breakthrough
debt deal kept it strong even after oil prices turned lower and
the greenback reversed early losses.
Prices for oil, a key Canadian export, lost ground after
their early gains had strengthened the loonie.
Sentiment in global markets, which had been jittery about
the uncertainty surrounding a potential debt default by Greece,
was optimistic that a last-minute deal could be reached.
* At 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was at C$1.2250 to the greenback, or 81.63 U.S. cents, firmer
than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2266, or 81.53
U.S. cents, on Friday.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.2218, while its weakest level was C$1.2277.
* No notable Canadian economic data is expected this week.
* U.S. crude prices were down 0.87 percent at $59.09
a barrel after touching $60.30 earlier, while Brent crude
lost 0.68 percent to $62.59, after hitting $63.74.
* The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2190
and C$1.2270 against the U.S. dollar during the North American
session on Monday, according to RBC Capital Markets.
* Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with longer-term bonds falling. The two-year
price was down 5 Canadian cents to yield 0.618
percent and the benchmark 10-year fell 45 Canadian
cents to yield 1.763 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -3.50 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -56.6 basis points.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)