* Canadian dollar at C$1.2750 or 78.43 U.S. cents
* Bond prices lower across the maturity curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 10 The Canadian dollar softened
against most of its key counterparts including the U.S. dollar
on Friday, giving up earlier gains from better-than-forecast
Canadian employment data, as expectation of further currency
weakness pressured the loonie.
The price of crude oil, an important Canadian export, also
dipped slightly as concerns over demand offset improved investor
sentiment over China and Greece.
The Canadian dollar had been flat just prior to the labor
force survey, which showed the economy had shed 6,400 jobs in
June, less than the anticipated loss of 10,000 jobs.
"There had been concern of a risk of a more significant
decline that was even weaker than the consensus call. So this
report has eased those concerns," said Paul Ferley, assistant
chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.
At 9:48 a.m. EDT (1348 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was trading at C$1.2750 to the greenback, or 78.43 U.S. cents,
weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2707, or
78.70 U.S. cents.
The loonie, which has been relatively rangebound this week
after shedding nearly 4 percent since mid-June, traded between
C$1.2663 and C$1.2754 so far in the session, touching its
strongest level just after the jobs report.
The labor data prompted markets to scale back bets on the
likelihood the Bank of Canada will announce another 25 basis
point rate cut as "insurance" to help stimulate economic growth.
Canada's economy has been largely stagnant through the first
half of the year.
Many currency strategists still see the loonie heading
toward C$1.28 to C$1.30 over the longer term, however,
particularly as the Bank of Canada diverges with the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which is expected to hike rates later this
year.
Meanwhile, markets are still focused on events overseas,
with optimism growing that last-minute concessions by debt-laden
Greece could result in a deal with its global creditors, and
Chinese stocks, which had been plunging on panic selling,
finding solid ground after a support measures from Beijing
appeared to calm nervous investors.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 7.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.501 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 82 Canadian cents to yield 1.687 percent.
The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -12.4 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -69.7 basis points.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)