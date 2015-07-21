* Canadian dollar at C$1.2989 or 76.99 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
TORONTO, July 21 The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback slipped
after touching a three-month peak and gold prices stabilized
after dropping on Monday, helping commodity-linked currencies
such as Canada's.
Spot gold XAU= added more than 1 percent to $1,107.76 an
ounce, recovering after a sharp drop. Still, returns on gold
have fallen more than 40 percent over the last four years.
* At 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was at C$1.2989 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.99 U.S. cents, a touch
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2997,
or 76.94 U.S. cents, on Monday.
* The loonie was trading between C$1.2974 and C$1.3013.
* This week will be light in terms of market-moving economic
data in Canada and the United States, at least until Thursday,
when Canada releases retail sales data for May.
* On the oil front, important for crude export-heavy Canada,
oil prices steadied as the U.S. dollar edged off highs, but
remained set for their biggest monthly drop since March in the
face of a global supply glut. Brent September crude futures
were down 6 cents at $56.59 a barrel. U.S. August crude
futures, set to expire on Tuesday, fell 2 cents to
$50.13.
* Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price flat to yield
0.431 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 13
Canadian cents to yield 1.592 percent.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)