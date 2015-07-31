TORONTO, July 31 The Canadian dollar briefly retreated to session lows on Friday after Canadian growth unexpectedly shrank for the fifth straight month in May.

The Canadian dollar briefly touched C$1.3099 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.34 U.S. cents, before paring most of its session losses. This compares with the C$1.3010, or 76.86 U.S. cents Bank of Canada close on Thursday. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)