TORONTO Aug 17 The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday as the price of oil slipped and investors faced some key domestic data due at the end of the week.

* At 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3126 to the greenback, or 76.18 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of C$1.3092, or 76.38 U.S. cents.

* The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3091.

* Foreign investment in Canadian securities picked back up in June as portfolio adjustments saw investors push into the money market, data from Statistics Canada showed.

* Investors are also awaiting inflation and retail sales data due on Friday..

* U.S. crude prices were down 1 percent to $42.08, while Brent crude was unchanged at $49.19. Oil prices were hit by data that showed the Japanese economy contracted in the second quarter.

* Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up half a Canadian cent to yield 0.408 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 27 Canadian cents to yield 1.364 percent.

* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -29.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -79.3 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)