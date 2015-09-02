* Canadian dollar at C$1.3239, or 75.53 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Sept 2 The Canadian dollar was steady against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday and outperformed other key currencies as crude oil prices rebounded from earlier losses. The loonie kept to a relatively narrow trading range ahead of trade and labor data due on Thursday and Friday that could influence whether the Bank of Canada will stand pat or contemplate another rate cut. Market participants hope the numbers will bring more clarity on whether the impact of cheap crude has been contained and whether a low Canadian dollar has helped stimulate other parts of the economy. * At 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3239 to the greenback, or 75.53 U.S. cents, not far from the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3222, or 75.63 U.S. cents. * The loonie traded between C$1.32 and C$1.3278 so far in the session. * U.S. private employers added 190,000 new workers in August, according to the ADP National Employment Report published on Wednesday. While that was below the 201,000 positions economists had forecast, the labor market momentum will probably remain strong enough for the Federal Reserve to consider an interest rate hike this year. The report is published ahead of the government's more comprehensive jobs data due on Friday. * U.S. nonfarm productivity increased at its strongest pace in 1-1/2 years in the second quarter, keeping wage inflation subdued. * Canadian trade balance data for July is due on Thursday, while employment numbers for August from both sides of the border are expected on Friday.. * U.S. crude prices were up 0.42 percent at $45.6, while Brent crude added 1.13 percent to $50.12. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.431 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 39 Canadian cents to yield 1.469 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -29.7 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -72.2 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)