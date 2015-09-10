* C$ at C$1.3248, or 75.48 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across maturity curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Sept 10 The Canadian dollar was flat versus its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as domestic data showed industrial capacity use fell for a second straight quarter with low oil prices and a slower economy expected to weigh on the currency in coming weeks. At 9:21 a.m. ET (1321 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3248 to the greenback, or 75.48 U.S. cents, compared to the Bank of Canada's official Wednesday close of C$1.3250, or 75.47 U.S. cents. "The price (of oil) has been drifting lower ... that's encouraged dollar/Canada to squeeze up through C$1.32," said Jeremy Stretch, head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC World Markets. U.S. crude prices were up 1 percent to $44.62 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.7 percent to $47.91 a barrel. Brent had reached $54 in late August, while U.S. crude approached $50 at the same time. Stretch said further weakness likely lies ahead for the Canadian currency, with C$1.35 a possibility by year-end. "If you look at the monetary policy differentials - we're still of the view that the Fed will go next week - inherent political risk into the upcoming election, and the growth differentials ... I'd still be biased towards a higher dollar/Canada," he said. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down half a Canadian cent to yield 0.459 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.497 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -28.2 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -70.9 basis points. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)