* Canadian dollar at C$1.3373 or 74.78 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Sept 24 The Canadian dollar tumbled Thursday to its weakest against the U.S. dollar since June 2004, as concerns about global growth dominated markets following rate cuts in Norway and Taiwan. The loonie, which broke through C$1.34 during the session, echoed losses among other commodities-linked currencies. Norway and Taiwan's central banks both cut their benchmark interest rate on Thursday. Taiwan's move, the first since 2009, comes as it faces a slowdown in China and weaker global demand prospects for its technology exports. Norway, which said more cuts to prop the economy could be on tap, saw its currency hit a 13-year low against the greenback. "(Global growth concerns) compounded itself yesterday with an almost 5 percent drop in oil prices. Overnight, there was more of the same theme when Taiwan and Norway both cut," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "That underscored concerns about global growth and concerns about oil prices and neither one of those is favorable for Canada." * At 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3373 to the greenback, or 74.78 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3347, or 74.92 U.S. cents on Wednesday. * The currency, which broke through a key barrier level on Wednesday following slumping oil prices and disappointing domestic retail sales data, weakened to as low as C$1.3417, or 74.53 U.S. cents, on Thursday. * Data showed that U.S. business investment plans fell slightly last month, while the number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits was little changed last week. * Investors await a speech later on Thursday by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. A reiteration of Fed remarks from last week on global growth worries could trigger further losses. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 5.7 Canadian cents to yield 0.495 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 59 Canadian cents to yield 1.428 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -17.0 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -65.6 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)