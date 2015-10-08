* Canadian dollar at C$1.3052 or 76.62 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 8 The Canadian dollar squeezed out a tiny gain against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as crude oil prices edged higher. There was with little economic news to set the currencies' direction ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes later in the session and Canadian jobs data on Friday. Market participants are hoping the Fed minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), will shed light on the central bank's view of the U.S. and global economies and timing for resuming interest rates hikes. * At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3052 to the greenback, or 76.62 U.S. cents, slightly firmer than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.3065, or 76.54 U.S. cents on Wednesday. * The currency was trading within a very narrow range, with the strongest level of the session touching C$1.3022 and the weakest at C$1.3074. * Canadian employment data for September is due on Friday at 8:30 a.m. EDT. * In economic data news, new home prices in Canada rose by 0.3 percent in August from July on continued strength in Ontario. Market analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent increase. * The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits last week fell more than expected, by 13,000 to near a 42-year low, pointing to ongoing tightening in the labor market despite the recent slowdown in hiring. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, but the two-year price was flat to yield 0.532 percent, while the benchmark 10-year was also flat to yield 1.456 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -10.9 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -60.7 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)