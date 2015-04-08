BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
LUSAKA, April 8 Zambia's kwacha strengthened over 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as the market anticipated changes to the existing tax regime in favour of mining companies.
"It is driven by expectations from the mining sector that the fiscal regime will be revised, making it more favourable for mining companies," analyst Maambo Hamaundu said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.