* Asia's reaction to currency war muted so far, could heat
up
* S.Korea's tax proposal possibly triggered by capital
outflow
* Capital controls more acceptable as policy option
* Cutting interest rates is a possible weapon
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 South Korea's threat to impose
a broad tax on financial transactions is the first sign of
deepening concern in Asia that speculation of competitive
currency devaluations is prompting investors to head for the
exit.
Until then, and because investors had not shown any big
signs of concern, Asia's reaction to the tensions centring on
the yen had been passive, comprising an asymmetric mix of
jawboning and light currency intervention.
The selloff in Seoul markets this week turned into a warning
sign. Foreign investors posted their biggest daily stock selloff
in 16 months in South Korea and pushing the won, a currency that
best serves as a proxy for Asia, to a three-month low.
The risk is that the threat of policy action will prompt
more market selling, pushing currencies down yet further and
raising investor fears of the competitive devaluations that
policymakers are trying to avoid.
"Korea is going to be the first domino, and it's that domino
effect that the yen's depreciation clearly risks," said Rob
Ryan, currency and rates strategist at RBS, referring to the
increasing likelihood that Korea announces some form of currency
control measure soon.
"The real trigger has been the equity market reaction and
the outflows from Korea. I think the concerns over intervention
are a little overdone just yet, but clearly it is a big risk if
the yen continues to weaken."
Concerns about competitive currency devaluations are the
result of easy monetary policies in advanced economies,
including the United States.
The latest focus of attention is the yen, which has weakened
nearly 12 percent against the dollar since mid-November as the
government and the Bank of Japan ramped up efforts to lift the
country out of a recession and years of deflation. The Bank of
Japan last week doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and
agreed to an "open ended" commitment to buy assets.
South Korea has understandably been the most vocal of Asian
policymakers on the subject of the yen.
Heavyweight Korean exporters such as Samsung Electronics Co
and Hyundai Motor Co, which compete
directly with Japanese electronics and auto companies, have seen
their competitiveness eroded as the won increased in value from
as low as 15 per yen to near 11.8 over the past six months.
Foreigners have sold a net 1.8 trillion won ($1.65 billion)
Korean stocks this month. The stock market is down 3
percent so far this year. Foreigners have been buying Taiwanese
stocks, but those volumes are far lower than they were in 2012.
"The recent wave of quantitative easing policies has created
an unprecedented situation and makes it necessary (for affected
countries) to adopt a paradigm shift in response," South Korea's
Deputy Finance Minister Choi Jong-ku said in Seoul this week.
The Korean government will tell state-controlled firms to
refrain from borrowing abroad and will further tighten rules on
banks' currency derivatives trading to ease volatility in
foreign exchange markets, Choi said.
Seoul was opposed to imposing an outright levy on financial
transactions, such as the Tobin tax being debated in Europe. But
it would consider similar measures should speculation in the won
intensify over time, he said.
YUAN OR YEN?
Chinese authorities have chimed in as well to denounce the
weakening of the yen, while the Philippines and Thailand have
protested for a different reason -- too much of capital entering
their countries to earn higher yields.
Two countries that may not protest are India and Indonesia.
Capital inflows could help them fill huge current account
deficits and support their pressured currencies.
While Korea may be a pointer to growing concern among Asian
policymakers, it's China that analysts are keeping a keen eye
on. Most Asia countries have aligned themselves to the yuan
since 2005, when it was revalued, rather than the yen.
China has so far said little and done nothing perceptible
about the yen's decline.
"We find limited impact on Asia FX from yen weakness and the
sensitivity to yuan matters more," Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's strategist Claudio Piron said in a research note.
"This suggests the recent sell-off in Asia FX is related
more to position unwinding and squeeze, rather than a round of
competitive depreciation."
Still, many believe policy risks are rising. Nearly half of
Japan's trade is with the Asia-Pacific region and China may not
stand pat if Korea imposes currency controls given it is Korea's
largest export market.
In addition, capital controls have gained some acceptability
as a policy response in emerging markets to deal with easy money
in the developed world. Even the International Monetary Fund,
traditionally a champion of liberalised markets, has conceded
that capital controls are sometimes necessary.
And there's plenty of precedent in Asia.
China cut foreign debt quotas in 2010 and Indonesia has set
a minimum holding period for foreigners buying its high-yielding
debt.
Korea has taxed securities' income and repeatedly cut quotas
on derivative contracts, Singapore and Hong Kong have property
restrictions, and the Philippines has clamped down on offshore
currency positions for its banks.
This time however the challenges over the choice of a policy
tool for controlling the currency are different, particularly
for high-yielders in the region.
Intervening to weaken the currency by buying up dollars can
be inflationary because it entails printing equivalent amounts
of local currency.
To prevent inflationary pressures, authorities have to take
the local currency out of circulation, such as by issuing bonds,
a process known as sterilisation. But that would be expensive
since most of Asia has relatively high interest rates.
A more palatable option would be to keep interest rates on
hold or maybe even cut them, to reduce the costs of
sterilisation as well as to reduce the appeal of their
currencies.