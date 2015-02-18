PRAGUE Feb 18 The Czech crown jumped against
the euro on Wednesday on the back of comments from the Czech
president, reaching levels last seen in the weeks after the
central bank launched a policy of using interventions to weaken
the crown in November 2013.
President Milos Zeman said he wanted the next central bank
chief and other board members to be pro-euro and against the
bank's weak crown policy when he makes new appointments in 2016.
The crown rose more than 1 percent to hit 27.256 to the euro
in late trading, the strongest since Nov. 25, 2013. The central
bank has pledged to keep the crown from firming beyond 27 to the
euro.
"The story is all about President Zeman's speech... Of
course it can cause some stop losses, so that's the reason (for
the sharp move)," one dealer said.
"It is possible we might see the central bank come into the
market. We will see tomorrow," the dealer added.
Central bank spokesman Tomas Zimmermann said he could only
refer to the latest central bank board decision and statement
from Feb. 5, when the bank reaffirmed its commitment to
intervene in the market to weaken the crown, if needed, to keep
it around 27 per euro.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)