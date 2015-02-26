LONDON/COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Denmark's pension funds and insurance companies are increasingly hedging exposure to a weakening euro, putting more upward pressure on the Danish crown and potentially threatening its peg against the euro.

Since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its cap on the value of the franc on Jan. 15 and the European Central Bank announced it would begin a 1.1 trillion-euro bond-buying programme in March, speculators have been betting that a stronger crown would force Denmark to abandon its three-decade-old peg to the euro.

The central bank insists it will defend the peg. But pension fund and insurance company assets total more than $600 billion, according to the OECD, twice the size of the Danish economy. A large amount is said to be denominated in foreign currencies, including euros.

If the peg goes and the crown jumps against the euro, the value of euro assets could plummet -- when Switzerland abandoned it cap on the franc, the euro plunged 40 percent. The Danish pension funds and insurers hedging strategies are meant to guard against a similar drop by the euro against the crown.

"The most direct impact from the Swiss situation has been felt by Danish pension and insurance companies," said James Wood-Collins, chief executive officer at Record Plc, a currency management company that hedges currency exposure for large Swiss, U.S. and European institutional investors.

"We have seen rising interest from them to hedge their euro assets just in case the Danish crown peg goes and the euro weakens."

Traders confirm the trend. Nordic bank SEB said in a note part of the upward pressure on the crown came from currency hedging by domestic investors. Jyske Bank said interest was growing in currency options that guard against a drop in the euro and rise in the crown.

"Some of the pension funds do have unhedged positions when it comes to their euro assets," said a senior currency trader in Copenhagen. "Their activity has dominated talk within Denmark's financial sector for the past few weeks."

Mercer, a global consultancy, estimated Denmark's pension funds allocated about a third of their assets to overseas stocks, government and corporate bonds in 2013, similar to the UK industry. In the Switzerland, the share was 44 percent.

PEGGED CURRENCY

Question marks about how long Denmark can keep the peg have arisen since the Swiss move shocked financial markets.

Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) set up at the 1999 launch of the euro, Denmark agreed to keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent either side of a central rate. In practice, it has kept it within 0.5 percent.

The central bank has intervened aggressively to check the crown's rise and cut interest rates deep into negative territory. Its deposit rate of minus 0.75 percent is the same as the SNB's.

It has also gone into overdrive to emphasise its commitment to the peg. Danish pension funds see no immediate threat to the peg but are taking no chances.

"Our primary task is to protect clients' pension money ..." said Anders Damgaard, chief investment officer at PFA, a large pension fund. "That involves, among other things, that we will never engage in systematic speculation against the crown and Denmark's interests."

ATP, Denmark's largest pension fund, declined to comment on its hedging activities. But Chief Executive Carsten Stendevad said the percentage of assets held in crowns was lower than a year ago.

This implies a higher share of overseas assets, which is likely to be hedged, especially if they are euro zone assets.

"That clearly shows that we mean it when we say that we have full confidence in the crown's peg to the euro," ATP's Stendevad said.