NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - The credit default swaps tied to debt of Alpha Appalachia Holdings have been triggered and will pay out to investors, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association announced on Tuesday.

ISDA's Credit Determinations Committee determined that US$95m of CDS across 251 contracts will pay out as a result of the decision by parent company Alpha Natural Resources to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in US court today.

The Virginia-based coal producer was formerly known as Massey Energy Company.

(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Jack Doran)