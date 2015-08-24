NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Credit investors are buying into clearing for single-name credit default swaps as a cure for the ailing market - even though it is sometimes more expensive than existing bilateral execution methods.

The Intercontinental Exchange has signed up 21 new buyside firms to its single-name CDS clearing offering this year - more than doubling the total buyside participation to 39 firms - via a lobbying effort that includes discounts for buyside firms that back-load existing swaps into clearing between June and December.

The exchange and other market participants argue that clearing - in conjunction with other market-driven initiatives - will revive the once-thriving market whose outstanding volumes have dropped from US$1.5trn in 2008 to US$651bn today, according to Isda.

"Of all the market initiatives under way I think wider adoption of CDS clearing will have the greatest positive impact to the product's liquidity," said Jason Brauth, head of US investment grade, high-yield, and index credit trading at Goldman Sachs.

"Clearing can increase operational efficiencies, like portfolio netting, and reduce costs associated with bilateral trading relationships. Further dealers will be able to provide more liquidity to clients due to reduced capital requirements for cleared positions."

Interest in the product has declined for a number of reasons. Investors backed away from the product post-2008 due to its role in the crisis, the market for collateralized debt obligations - which drove higher volumes from investors looking to hedge their CDO investments - has similarly dried up, and higher capital requirements via Basel III have made the business more capital intensive for dealer liquidity providers.

But market participants are refusing to let it die. They say the current initiatives - which include changes to benchmark CDS indices and the schedule for rolling old contracts into new ones - are representative of an inflection point.

"It's been trending down for seven years, either these market structure changes do the trick or it dissipates completely," said one credit trader at a major hedge fund.

Investors say it is worth the effort. Liquidity in corporate bond markets is perceived to have thinned significantly, as dealers have stepped back from making markets in order to comply with Basel III.

Single-name CDS, if liquid, could be used either as a proxy for cash debt positions or as a hedge for positions already on the book. With the Federal Reserve approaching a rate-hiking cycle that could roil markets, investors are looking far and wide for liquid hedging contracts.

"If you don't have CDS there are no more venues for hedging risk," said a senior bank credit trader. "We have a cash market that keeps growing and a CDS market that keeps shrinking - that's a problem."

ICE has also expanded the number of listed contracts as part of the effort. It now clears 99% of the constituents of the benchmark investment-grade CDS index and 70% of the benchmark high-yield CDS index, according to the firm.

So far the efforts have been received well. The firm has cleared US$6.4bn notional of North American corporate CDS for buysiders this year - already 45% more than the entire US$4.4bn cleared for buyside firms in 2014. Overall volumes are on the verge of breaking last year's totals.

But not everyone is convinced. In absolute terms, clearing a single-name contract is "significantly" more expensive than trading bilaterally due to margin costs, according to the buyside trader.

That is likely to pose a problem for smaller funds that do not trade CDS often, but for funds with bigger derivative portfolios it may still provide efficiencies through netting, said the trader.

A version of this story appears in the August 22 issue of IFR magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Owen Wild)