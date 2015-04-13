NEW YORK, April 13 (IFR) - Equity derivatives traders
have begun to warm once again to trading over-the-counter -
rather than through the regulated exchanges that many flocked to
following the chaos of the financial crisis.
Volumes across listed US futures, options and securities
lending transactions declined by 6% in March over the previous
year, following a 13% decrease in February and a 5% drop in
January over 2014 levels, according to data from the Options
Clearing Corporation.
The dip represents a puzzling departure from a trend of
generally increasing volumes since 2009 - when concerns around
counterparty credit following the collapse of Lehman Brothers
pushed market participants to transact through central
intermediaries in a bid to increase safety.
A host of market factors are driving equity traders back to
the shade of OTC markets, not least of which is fading memories
of the crisis and increased willingness to stomach counterparty
credit risks.
"When clients look at the entire picture they are seeing
enough of a benefit to trading OTC that they are overcoming
credit fears attached to the crisis," said Ramon Verastegui,
head of engineering and strategy for the Americas at Societe
Generale.
"Clients like the anonymity of OTC markets and the
flexibility of bespoke solutions, and see OTC trading as
reducing some exchange fees. Put as a whole, those benefits are
outweighing any credit concerns and pushing clients back into
OTC markets."
The movement flies in the face of a key regulatory objective
of the 2009 G20 regulatory agreement to push OTC trading
activity through regulated exchanges and/or clearing houses
wherever possible, in response to the Lehman collapse.
In fact, the Chicago Board Options Exchange submitted a
letter to the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets in October
highlighting the market's movement away from exchanges and
requesting the SEC take action.
"CBOE is becoming increasingly concerned that the current
structure of the US options markets may be promoting the use of
OTC options where substantially identical standardised options
are available," wrote Ed Tilly, CEO of the exchange in the
letter.
"OTC options are not subject to price discovery, price
improvement and trade reporting of national securities
exchanges, potentially resulting in harm to customers and market
participants generally."
Tilly requested the SEC take action to remind broker-dealers
of the requirement to seek best execution for clients, and
recommended the agency consider whether broker-dealers were
using activity in exchange-traded options to secure better
prices in the OTC market. CBOE is currently drafting a follow-up
letter to the SEC.
EXORBITANT FEES
Broker-dealers say that is not the case, and claim they have
been pushed into OTC markets as a way of mitigating exorbitantly
high trading fees at certain exchanges, specifically the CBOE.
The CBOE is perceived to be able to charge higher rates due
to its exclusive right to list futures and options instruments
referencing its own Volatility Index, an increasingly popular
benchmark for tail hedging strategies in US equity markets ever
since the crisis.
It has also succeeded in maintaining the exclusive right to
list options on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average,
through a 2012 lawsuit against International Securities
Exchange.
While that exclusivity has led to massive gains in VIX
futures and options since 2009, nowhere have the declines of the
past several months been felt more than at the CBOE.
Average daily volumes for options and futures at the CBOE
declined by 7% in January, 22% in February and 12% in March
versus 2014 levels for each month - largely driven by drops in
the exchange's VIX futures and options contracts. (See chart.)
Participants say the declining volumes and the movement to
OTC are direct results of the high cost of business at the CBOE.
"I wish people would pay more attention to this, I would
love it if people woke up to the fact that the CBOE is not a
nice place to do business," said one equity derivative salesman
at a major bank. "Nobody actually wants to do their transactions
OTC - they love the transparency and ease of use in listed
markets. But it's just cheaper to execute, CBOE rates are
exorbitant."
The exchange said it continually looks at fees and the
proposition it offers customers. It has seen slight dips in
options market share in each of the past two months, according
to OCC data, but the firm still executed 25.06% of total US
options in March, highest among 12 reporting firms.
HFT PICK-OFF
Participants say exchange fees are not the only reason
clients are migrating back to OTC. There is a fear among traders
that dealers are likely to be picked off by high-frequency
trading firms in cash markets when delta-hedging sizable options
positions.
Dealers delta-hedge sold options positions by buying shares
in the relevant underlying immediately after the options sale.
"There is increasingly concern that trading on exchanges -
particularly in large single-stock positions - exposes
market-makers to high-frequency traders who see listed options
print and then trade in front of their delta-hedging," said Jim
Strugger, equity derivatives analyst at MKM Partners.
"Asset managers like the OTC anonymity because it mitigates
that risk."
A version of this story will appear in the April 11 edition
of IFR Magazine.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz, Editing by Owen Wild)