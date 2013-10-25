MUMBAI Oct 25 Deutsche Bank raised its December
2013 target for India's benchmark BSE index to a record high at
22,000 points from 21,000, saying investor pessimism earlier
this year was receding amid positive developments such as a good
monsoon.
Among other positive factors, Deutsche mentioned a bottoming
out in the economy, the likely withdrawal of liquidity
tightening measures by India's central bank, a synchronized
global growth recovery and a Federal Reserve that has delayed
tapering of its monetary stimulus.
Deutsche Bank also named banks as its top "overweight" in
its model portfolio, citing receding concerns over tight
liquidity and higher short-end interest rates. Meanwhile, it cut
IT services to "neutral."
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.2 percent, or 42.45
points, to end at 20,725.43 on Thursday. The index's all-time
high is 21,206.77, hit in January 2008.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)