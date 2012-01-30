* Britain seen as bright spot for diamond jewellery demand
* Italian demand seen struggling due to euro zone crisis
* U.S., China seen as key drivers for polished prices
By David Brough
ANTWERP, Belgium, Jan 30 Polished diamond
prices may struggle to hold onto gains in the first quarter of
2012 due to worries over the global economic outlook, diamond
dealers said on Monday.
Dealers attending the Jan. 29-31 Antwerp Diamond Trade Fair
said European demand for polished diamonds was slow as consumers
were uneasy because of the euro zone debt crisis.
For the U.S. market, however, they talked of signs of
improving demand after a good Christmas jewellery retail season.
They added that Britain could be a bright spot for diamond
jewellery demand because of a likely increase in tourism later
in the year linked to celebrations of Queen Elizabeth's diamond
jubilee and to the Olympics.
Certified polished diamond prices rose in 2011, spurred by
strong buying in the first half of the year, but global economic
uncertainties caused prices to soften in the latter half.
For 2011 as a whole, the Rapaport Group's RapNet Diamond
Index of prices for one-carat polished diamonds, a benchmark
closely tracked by the industry, rose 19 percent.
While confidence has improved since Jan. 1 following a
period of relative price stability and a satisfactory U.S.
holiday season, dealers were concerned whether current price
levels are sustainable.
"I think prices could remain subdued or fall in the first
quarter and possibly pick up after that," said Ruud Biesbroeck
of DHV, reflecting the views of other dealers at the fair.
Speaking at their stands in the narrow corridors of the fair
in the heart of Antwerp's historic diamond trading hub, dealers
said they expected U.S. buyers to re-stock after the Christmas
jewellery sales season.
"We're expecting to see solid growth for diamonds from the
United States this year as the U.S. economy is picking up," said
Shreyash Shah of Antwerp-based Paras Gems.
Dimitri Lismay of Eurostar Diamond Traders, which sells
high-end diamonds, talked of rising footfall from U.S.-based
buyers to Eurostar's office in Antwerp.
MIXED SIGNALS IN INDIA
India appears set to be an increasingly important driver of
polished diamond prices in 2012 as its middle and upper income
consumers turn to diamonds to accompany gold in wedding sets.
Indian dealers said their sales of loose diamonds were slow
because retailers had stocked up months earlier and not sold as
many finished pieces as they had hoped, reducing the need to
re-stock now.
The mood was cautious also because jewellers were concerned
about the impact of a weak rupee in a dollar-priced market.
Buoyant Chinese demand for diamonds, supported by rising
incomes in the world's most populous nation, was again set to
drive prices in 2012, dealers said.
Chinese buyers were not out in force at the Antwerp fair,
which caters mainly to European and Middle Eastern buyers, but
the outlook for Chinese demand will become clearer during the
HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show Feb. 16 to 20.
The main weak spot in terms of demand for polished jewellery
was Europe, notably Italy, which has been hard hit by the euro
zone crisis, diamond dealers said.
DHV's Biesbroeck said German demand for polished diamonds
had held up relatively well, but his German clients had told him
that many of his sales to German buyers were destined for
clients from Eastern Europe rather than Germany.
Buyers were active from leading UK brands Boodles, Laings of
Glasgow, and David Marshall.
Stuart Laing, managing director of Laings of Glasgow, said
he expected diamond jewellery sales in the UK to hold up in
2012, even as consumers fear recession.
While volumes of sales are down because all of the prices of
precious materials prices have risen, the value of sales is
likely to hold fairly steady, he said.
(Reporting by David Brough, editing by Jane Baird)