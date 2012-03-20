SINGAPORE, March 20 Medium sulphur gasoil premiums climbed over 10 percent on Tuesday as demand emerged from Vietnam and supply remained tight in Asia and the Middle East. The cash premium for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil shot up 20 cents to $1.85 a barrel above benchmark Singapore prices, highest since Feb. 10, Reuters data showed. Taiwan's Formosa has sold a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for loading over Apr. 26-30 to Shell at a premium of around $1.35 to $1.40 a barrel, the highest premium sold for this year, industry sources said. Shell could likely be buying the cargo to cover shorts, one of them said. In Vietnam, the country's top oil importer and distributor, Petrolimex, and state-owned oil marketer, PV Oil, are seeking a total of 78,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over March and April in two separate tenders, industry sources said. This is in addition to the 96,000 tonnes of gasoil already purchased by Petrolimex, PV Oil and Saigon Petro, for March and April, which makes imports for the two months about three to four times more than in February. "When prices are up, importers just wait and use their inventory to serve the market; when prices go down they will import again, but you can't wait so long," said a source based in Vietnam, referring to the renewed buying from importers for March and April in order to meet pent-up domestic demand. In the Middle East, consumption is expected to go up as summer demand is starting to kick in the country, industry sources said. This could curtail spot availability from the Middle East refiners even when they are back from turnaround season in April/May. "People are already starting to use their air-conditioners now, so demand will probably start to go up soon," said a Gulf-based trader. Gasoil is used for power generation needs when summer kicks in. * TENDERS: Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking 11,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over Mar. 26-28, 15,000 tonnes for delivery over Mar. 30-Apr. 3 and 35,000 tonnes for delivery over Apr. 9-13. The tender closed on Mar. 20. - Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 20,000 cubic metres of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over Apr. 20-25. The tender closes on Mar. 22 and is valid until Mar. 27. * CASH DEALS: No deals reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.20 -0.21 -0.15 137.41 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.27 -0.12 80.00 -0.15 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.46 -0.10 -0.07 138.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.31 0.10 0.07 139.21 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.90 0.25 15.15 1.65 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.46 -0.05 -0.04 140.51 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.05 1.69 2.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.16 -0.22 -0.16 137.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 -0.03 8.11 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 124.49 -0.70 -0.56 125.19 Gasoil M1 137.49 -0.10 -0.07 137.59 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.20 -0.01 5.26 -0.19 Gasoil M2 137.69 -0.09 -0.07 137.78 Regrade M1 0.10 -0.10 -50.00 0.20 Regrade M2 0.16 -0.07 -30.43 0.23 Jet M1 137.59 -0.20 -0.15 137.79 Jet M1/M2 -0.26 -0.04 18.18 -0.22 Jet M2 137.85 -0.16 -0.12 138.01 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks 15.48 0.36 2.38 15.12 M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks 16.80 0.32 1.94 16.48 M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.58 0.26 1.70 15.32 Jet Cracks M2 16.96 0.25 1.50 16.71 East-West M1 -11.70 0.75 -6.02 -12.45 East-West M2 -8.83 1.71 -16.22 -10.54 LGO M1 1036.00 -1.50 -0.14 1037.50 LGO M1/M2 1.38 0.88 176.00 0.50 LGO M2 1034.63 -2.37 -0.23 1037.00 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.39 0.39 2.79 14.00 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.67 0.19 1.31 14.48 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)