SINGAPORE, March 29 Asian gasoil margins rose on Thursday as supply remained tight due to refinery maintenance and demand both from within Asia and from the Middle East, industry sources said. Gasoil's crack for April climbed 24 cents to $15.45 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack gained 23 cents to $15.64. Singapore onshore jet and diesel stocks were down nearly 18 percent to reach an eight-week low of 9.238 million barrels in the week ended March 28, data released from the International Enterprise on Thursday showed. Yemen has tendered for 140,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over April to June, after having already bought 400,000 tonnes of gasoil for the same period.. The huge requirement has been drawing barrels from India and Singapore, traders said. About 20,000 tonnes of gasoil was exported from Singapore to Yemen last week, which was likely to have been a Total cargo, traders said. Shipping data showed that about 60,000 tonnes of gasoil is set to be loaded from India on April 8, headed for Aden. Meanwhile, cash premiums for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil remained above $2 a barrel on Thursday, supported by demand from Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, sources said. "With Formosa going offline in May, SK Energy, GS Caltex and Dalian turnarounds going on now, the market should probably stay supported until Formosa fully fires back in June," a Singapore-based trader said. In the Middle East, supply of jet fuel and gasoil was seen with Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co (Tasweeq) offering 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for loading in early May. The high sulphur gasoil cargo is expected to provide some relief to a market where supply has been low amid healthy demand from Africa and the Middle East. In Malaysia, Petronas was heard to have sold a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil to a Singapore-based trader for loading in early April on high domestic inventory levels, a source said. "The Malaysian domestic market is very quite as high flat price is curbing demand," the source added. * TENDERS: India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over May 9-11. The tender closes on April 2 and is valid until April 3. - Tasweeq is offering 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over May 1-2 and 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 9-10. The tenders close on Mar. 29. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil deal. - Hin Leong sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over April 13-17 to China Aviation Oil at parity to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels for loading over April 16-20 to PetroChina at a premium of $1.05 a barrel to the average of April 16-20 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.62 0.06 0.04 136.56 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.07 -0.02 40.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.84 0.08 0.06 137.76 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.00 0.00 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.71 0.05 0.04 138.66 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.02 -0.03 -1.46 2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.69 0.08 0.06 139.61 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.85 0.12 0.09 136.73 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.07 -0.02 40.00 -0.05 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 124.53 0.06 0.05 124.47 Gasoil M1 136.70 0.09 0.07 136.61 Gasoil M1/M2 0.06 0.06 NA 0.00 Gasoil M2 136.64 0.03 0.02 136.61 Regrade M1 0.19 -0.01 -5.00 0.20 Regrade M2 0.41 0.04 10.81 0.37 Jet M1 136.89 0.08 0.06 136.81 Jet M1/M2 -0.16 0.01 -5.88 -0.17 Jet M2 137.05 0.07 0.05 136.98 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.45 0.24 1.58 15.21 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.31 0.12 0.74 16.19 Jet Cracks M1 15.64 0.23 1.49 15.41 Jet Cracks M2 16.72 0.16 0.97 16.56 East-West M1 -7.09 -0.58 8.91 -6.51 East-West M2 -7.78 -0.40 5.42 -7.38 LGO M1 1025.50 1.25 0.12 1024.25 LGO M1/M2 -0.25 0.63 -71.59 -0.88 LGO M2 1025.75 0.62 0.06 1025.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.15 0.02 0.15 13.13 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.77 -0.01 -0.07 13.78 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Anthony Barker)