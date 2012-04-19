SINGAPORE, April 19 Diesel cracks widened on Thursday as more regional demand emerged, supporting fundamentals for the next few weeks, traders said. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) is seeking a diesel cargo for early May as domestic supply remains tight on the back of refinery maintenance, industry sources said. Refinery shutdowns at India's 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Numaligarh refinery and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals' 300,000 bpd plant has caused a double impact on BPCL's diesel supply and prompted the need for imports, one of the sources familiar with the matter said. "Both the shutdowns are contributing to the diesel shortfall, especially in southern and eastern India," the source said. The company is assessing on a day-by-day basis on whether there is a need for imports, the source added. Other state-owned refineries like Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) do not have immediate plans to import diesel and are trying to manage from the domestic inventory, industry sources said. In Egypt, Nasr Petroleum Company is in the midst of restarting its 146,300 barrels-per-day refinery in Suez after a fire last Saturday, an official source from the company said on Thursday. While naphtha shipments from the refinery have been postponed, diesel and gasoline imports will not be affected and the company does not yet have any additional spot requirements, EGPC officials said. EGPC is due to issue a term tender to seek oil products for July-December next month, and could probably seek higher volumes, a trader said. * TENDERS: BPCL is seeking 40,000 tonnes of 350 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over May 8-10 in a tender that closes on April 23. * CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, one gasoil deal - Glencore bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over May 4-8 from Shell at parity to Singapore quotes. - Glencore bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over May 4-8 from Morgan Stanley at a premium of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel from Total at a premium of $3.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.53 0.43 0.33 131.10 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.35 0.08 -18.60 -0.43 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.00 0.53 0.40 132.47 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.13 0.18 18.95 0.95 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 133.88 0.46 0.34 133.42 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.00 0.10 5.26 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 135.16 0.41 0.30 134.75 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.28 0.05 1.55 3.23 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.46 0.46 0.35 132.00 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.00 0.05 -100.00 -0.05 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 118.69 0.23 0.19 118.46 Gasoil M1 131.90 0.35 0.27 131.55 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.16 0.00 0.00 -0.16 Gasoil M2 132.06 0.35 0.27 131.71 Regrade M1 0.57 0.04 7.55 0.53 Regrade M2 0.52 0.01 1.96 0.51 Jet M1 132.47 0.39 0.30 132.08 Jet M1/M2 -0.11 0.03 -21.43 -0.14 Jet M2 132.58 0.36 0.27 132.22 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.75 0.48 2.95 16.27 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.30 0.45 2.67 16.85 Jet Cracks M1 17.32 0.52 3.10 16.80 Jet Cracks M2 17.82 0.46 2.65 17.36 East-West M1 -14.85 -1.65 12.50 -13.20 East-West M2 -10.03 -0.14 1.42 -9.89 LGO M1 997.50 4.25 0.43 993.25 LGO M1/M2 3.63 1.50 70.42 2.13 LGO M2 993.88 2.75 0.28 991.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.72 0.14 0.96 14.58 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.63 0.11 0.76 14.52 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)