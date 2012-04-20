SINGAPORE, April 20 Asian diesel prices remained steady, with margins inching up slightly as traders watched Indian demand closely after the closure of a major refinery. The front-month Asian gasoil cracks rose 7 cents to $16.82 a barrel above Dubai crude, the highest since Feb. 16, Reuters data showed. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has shut completely its 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant due to a water shortage and has declared "force majeure" at the refinery. This could likely cause a supply tightness in the domestic market as it coincides with a shutdown of a diesel hydrotreating unit by Reliance Industries. The outlook for high sulphur gasoil prices, meanwhile, could be bearish, because Russian supply is seen likely to make its way into Asia. Swiss-based trading house Gunvor has won a 1.2 million tonne Russian gasoil supply tender for loading between May and October, traders said. Russian oil giant Rosneft had offered 200,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil per month over the period for loading from Nakhodka, a port in the Russian Far East. Demand for high sulphur gasoil, which is often used as blendstock or as marine fuel, could be lacklustre in the coming few weeks ahead of a fishing ban in South China. In the jet market, India's Kingfisher Airlines has begun importing aviation fuel, the company said, in a move that could help the cash-strapped carrier bring down its fuel bill but present substantial and costly logistical challenges. SpiceJet Ltd, another airline, said earlier that it had approval to begin direct imports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which account for around half of Indian carriers' operating costs. This could provide some support to the jet fuel market. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has sold 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading May 18-21 at a premium of $2 to $2.05 a barrel over Middle East quotes, after cancelling an earlier tender. The buyer, however, is not known. The cargo is likely to remain in the Middle East, because it would not be profitable to ship it out of the region, a trader said. Tasweeq has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading May 9-10 at a premium of about $2.65 a barrel over Middle East quotes, a trader said. This, however, could not be verified. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil deals - Winson Oil bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for May 11-15 loading from SK Energy at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought 170,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for May 5-9 loading from Total at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for May 6-10 loading from Unipec at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.65 0.12 0.09 131.53 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.27 0.08 -22.86 -0.35 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.07 0.07 0.05 133.00 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.02 1.77 1.13 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 133.91 0.03 0.02 133.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.00 0.00 0.00 2.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 135.12 -0.04 -0.03 135.16 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.20 -0.08 -2.44 3.28 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.31 -0.15 -0.11 132.46 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.10 -0.10 #DIV/0! 0.00 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 118.63 -0.06 -0.05 118.69 Gasoil M1 131.93 0.03 0.02 131.90 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.13 0.03 -18.75 -0.16 Gasoil M2 132.06 0.00 0.00 132.06 Regrade M1 0.49 -0.08 -14.04 0.57 Regrade M2 0.48 -0.04 -7.69 0.52 Jet M1 132.42 -0.05 -0.04 132.47 Jet M1/M2 -0.12 -0.01 9.09 -0.11 Jet M2 132.54 -0.04 -0.03 132.58 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.82 0.07 0.42 16.75 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.33 0.03 0.17 17.30 Jet Cracks M1 17.31 -0.01 -0.06 17.32 Jet Cracks M2 17.81 -0.01 -0.06 17.82 East-West M1 -15.12 -0.28 1.89 -14.84 East-West M2 -9.90 0.13 -1.30 -10.03 LGO M1 998.00 0.50 0.05 997.50 LGO M1/M2 4.25 0.62 17.08 3.63 LGO M2 993.75 -0.13 -0.01 993.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.76 0.04 0.27 14.72 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.64 0.01 0.07 14.63 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)