SINGAPORE, June 7 Asian gasoil cash premiums
continued their climb upwards on the back of strong demand and
expected supply constraints in the region, industry sources said
on Thursday.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc bought a 10 ppm sulphur
diesel cargo for loading in late June, likely to fill shorts in
Singapore and Australia ahead of refinery maintenance and
shutdown, traders said.
Shell will partially shut its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Singapore for from early July for about a month for
maintenance work, traders had said. The company will shut a
crude distillation unit and three secondary units, which will
likely affect its output of diesel.
Shell also plans to close its 79,000 barrels-per-day Clyde
refinery near Sydney on Sept. 30 and convert the facility into a
fuel terminal, which will likely boost Australian imports of
diesel, traders added.
Cash premiums for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
grade and the 10 ppm sulphur diesel grade climbed by 7-10 cents
to 37 cents and $3.40 a barrel above Singapore quotes, Reuters
data showed.
The July gasoil margins climbed 20 cents to $15.73 a barrel
above Dubai crude, highest since June 5 when it was at $15.82.
The price difference between June and July also strengthened to
a nearly four month high, the data showed.
Unexpected demand from Vietnam, Philippines and India due to
refinery maintenance, during a seasonally quiet period was
helping to keep prices supported, traders said.
Petron bought 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel from
PetroChina at a premium of about $2.75 to $2.85 a barrel above
Singapore quotes, traders said.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) emerged in the spot market to seek
120,000 tonnes of diesel for delivery in late June and July, on
top of the 60,000 tonnes it is already seeking.
India's biggest refiner has planned maintenance at its
Haldia and Gujarat refineries over June and July, which is
expected to support diesel imports from the company.
Jet fuel prices also showed some strength with a tender by
India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
fetching a discount of about 70 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes for an early-July loading cargo sold to BP.
This is stronger than a June loading cargo, also sold to BP,
at a discount of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, traders said.
In the Middle East, jet fuel arbitrage to send cargoes west
became less profitable and could weaken premiums, traders said.
But some support from Yemen was seen, with the country
seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery in early July.
It was also expected to issue a gasoil tender by this week,
traders said, as it is uncertain if its fuel pact with Saudi
Arabia will be renewed for July as Saudi Aramco will likely have
to fill its own domestic shortages ahead of peak summer demand.
* TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320
ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over June 28-30 into Chennai,
Paradip and Haldia and a similar volume for delivery over July
7-9 into Chennai, Vizag and Haldia. The tender closes on June
14.
- Yemen is seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery
over July 4-6. The tender closes on June 12.
* CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil trades.
- BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over
June 26-30 from Shell at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
- BP sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for
loading over June 22-26 to Shell at a premium of $3.50 a barrel
to Singapore quotes.
- Shell sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over June 22-26 to Trafigura at a premium of 40
cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
- Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel
for loading over June 23-27 from PetroChina at a premium of
$2.40 a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 113.00 0.75 0.67 112.25 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff 0.37 0.07 23.33 0.30 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 114.14 0.79 0.70 113.35 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.50 0.10 7.14 1.40 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 114.99 0.79 0.69 114.20 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.35 0.10 4.44 2.25 <GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 116.04 0.79 0.69 115.25 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 3.40 0.10 3.03 3.30 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 113.10 0.68 0.60 112.42 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.08 -0.12 -300.00 0.04 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 99.91 0.33 0.33 99.58
Gasoil M1 112.81 0.77 0.69 112.04
Gasoil M1/M2 0.42 0.19 82.61 0.23
Gasoil M2 112.39 0.58 0.52 111.81
Regrade M1 0.35 -0.02 -5.41 0.37
Regrade M2 0.80 0.07 9.59 0.73
Jet M1 113.16 0.75 0.67 112.41
Jet M1/M2 -0.03 0.10 -76.92 -0.13
Jet M2 113.19 0.65 0.58 112.54
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.73 0.20 1.29 15.53
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.10 0.12 0.75 15.98
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 16.53 0.27 1.66 16.26
Jet Cracks M2 17.12 0.23 1.36 16.89
East-West M1 -17.57 1.73 -8.96 -19.30
East-West M2 -16.07 0.57 -3.43 -16.64
LGO M1 858.00 4.00 0.47 854.00
LGO M1/M2 4.63 0.25 5.71 4.38
LGO M2 853.38 3.75 0.44 849.63
Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.64 0.18 1.24 14.46
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.82 0.05 0.34 14.77
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)