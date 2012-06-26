SINGAPORE, June 26 Asian middle distillates
margins reversed the previous day's losses as demand remained
robust from India, Sri Lanka and China, industry sources said on
Tuesday.
The July gasoil crack gained 38 cents to $16.83 a barrel
above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is seeking 60,000 tonnes (447,000
barrels) of diesel for delivery in July, after already earlier
purchasing a similar volume for the same month. Planned
maintenance at two of its refineries in June and July are the
main reasons for the company's demand, traders said.
Demand for diesel for power generation needs has also been
increasing in India as temperatures soar during summer.
Neighbouring Sri Lanka also issued tenders seeking a total
of 780,000 barrels of oil products, including 475,000 barrels of
middle distillates, as the country's sole refinery enters a
two-month shutdown from July, traders said.
Vietnam's PV Oil continued its gasoil imports, seeking
20,000 cubic metres or 125,780 barrels, of high sulphur gasoil
for July.
The country's Dung Quat refinery is expected to return
online from its shutdown in mid-July, much later than the
initial expected restart date of end June, traders said.
The company had earlier said it was likely to delay restart
of the 130,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery to early July.
Jet fuel prices were supported as China Aviation Oil issued
its monthly tender seeking up to 1.4 million barrels of jet fuel
for July and August.
Lower oil prices have lessened the burden for struggling
Chinese airlines, but a slowing domestic economy and a darkening
outlook for consumers worried about Europe's debt crisis pose
risks outside their control, industry executives said earlier
this month.
In the Middle East, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(ADNOC) sold a rare low sulphur diesel cargo ahead of the
country's anticipated move to cleaner fuel early next year,
industry sources said.
The cargo is the company's first sale of diesel with 10 ppm
sulphur content, traders said.
It sold 40,000 tonnes or nearly 300,000 barrels of the low
sulphur diesel to Vitol at a premium of about $4.75 to $4.80 a
barrel to Middle East quotes, they added.
Meanwhile, Mozambique's term contract to buy 350,000 tonnes
of gasoil, 110,000 tonnes of gasoline and 40,000 tonnes of jet
fuel for July-December was awarded to Glencore instead of
Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG), which made a lower
offer, a trader said.
IPG had placed an offer with a premium of $63 a tonne over
Mediterranean quotes for the gasoil cargoes, $45 a tonne for jet
fuel and $14 a tonne for the gasoline cargoes.
Glencore and Trafigura had the next best offers.
The reason for awarding it to Glencore and the eventual
awarded price were unclear.
* TENDERS: IOC is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur
diesel for delivery over July 29-31. The tender closes on July 4
and is valid until July 5.
- CAO is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for
loading over July 21-31, August 1-10, August 11-20 and August
21-31, one of the sources said. The cargoes are to be loaded
from either Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand or
Singapore.
- The company is also seeking 25,000 tonnes, or 200,000
barrels, of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over
August 6-8. The tender closes on June 28 and is valid until June
29.
- PV Oil is seeking 20,000 cubic metres of 0.25 percent
sulphur gasoil for delivery over July 15-25. The tender closes
on June 29 and is valid until July 4.
- Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 165,000 barrels
of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 45,000 barrels of 90-octane
gasoline for delivery over July 18-19.
- It is also seeking a second combination cargo of 230,000
barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 80,000 barrels of jet
fuel for delivery on July 27. Both tenders close on July 4, with
72-hours of validity.
* CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade.
- Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading
over July 22-26 to China Aviation Oil at a discount of 20 cents
a barrel to the average of July Singapore quotes.
- Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
for loading over July 21-25 to PetroChina at a premium of $2.45
a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 106.55 1.34 1.27 105.21 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 108.05 1.34 1.26 106.71 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.40 0.00 0.00 1.40 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 109.10 1.39 1.29 107.71 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.45 0.05 2.08 2.40 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 110.40 1.34 1.23 109.06 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 3.75 0.00 0.00 3.75 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 107.55 1.34 1.26 106.21 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 91.44 1.02 1.13 90.42
Gasoil M1 106.65 1.35 1.28 105.30
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.02 0.07 N/A -0.09
Gasoil M2 106.67 1.28 1.21 105.39
Regrade M1 0.99 -0.01 -1.00 1.00
Regrade M2 1.07 0.03 2.88 1.04
Jet M1 107.64 1.34 1.26 106.30
Jet M1/M2 -0.10 0.03 -23.08 -0.13
Jet M2 107.74 1.31 1.23 106.43
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.83 0.38 2.31 16.45
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.95 0.36 2.17 16.59
Jet Cracks M1 17.82 0.37 2.12 17.45
Jet Cracks M2 18.02 0.39 2.21 17.63
East-West M1 -23.71 0.56 -2.31 -24.27
East-West M2 -18.18 0.79 -4.16 -18.97
LGO M1 818.25 9.50 1.17 808.75
LGO M1/M2 5.38 0.75 16.20 4.63
LGO M2 812.88 8.75 1.09 804.13
Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.67 0.15 0.86 17.52
Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.97 0.06 0.35 16.91
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)