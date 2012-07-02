SINGAPORE, July 2 Asian diesel margins held above $17 a barrel on Monday, despite slipping slightly from Friday, as Saudi Arabia stepped up imports for summer demand as supply remained thin in Asia and the Middle East. The August gasoil crack fell 25 cents to $17.16 a barrel above Dubai crude, but remained well above the June low of just above $15 a barrel, Reuters data showed. Traders estimated Saudi Aramco bought about 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes for July, up from an estimated 350,000 tonnes in June. It is expected to book a similar amount for August as well. Aramco has been buying heavily for June and July to make sure it is covered through Ramadan, the Muslim holy month due to start in mid-July, traders said. Offers were placed at around $4.50 a barrel above Middle East quotes, while trades are being done at around $4.20-4.30 a barrel, two of the traders said. This was up about 10-30 cents a barrel from June loading cargoes in the Gulf, they added. "Aramco will ensure they have sufficient supply and stocks until mid-September," a Gulf-based trader said, adding an unplanned outage in one of the units at Jubail refinery may have added to the shortage. Supply, however, remained tight in the absence of sell tenders for diesel in Asia and the Gulf. Refineries in Asia have been faced with run cuts and maintenance, both planned and unplanned. As a result, east-west spreads have widened making it more profitable to send gasoil and jet fuel cargoes from Asia to Europe. The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, fell $2.10 to minus $24.31 a tonne on Monday, Reuters data showed. Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) started August trading in the Middle East, by offering a cargo for late in that month. The premiums were expected to be around $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes, down from the mid $2-range traded for earlier-loading cargoes, traders said. "The Mediterranean region is long on jet fuel so the premiums will likely be around $2 a barrel if not lower," said a Gulf-based trader. * TENDERS: Bapco has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over August 22-25. The tender closed on July 2. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil trades. - BP sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 17-21 to Shell at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 111.17 2.95 2.73 108.22 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.02 -0.02 N/A 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 112.53 2.96 2.70 109.57 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.35 0.00 0.00 1.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 113.63 3.06 2.77 110.57 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.45 0.10 4.26 2.35 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 114.99 2.97 2.65 112.02 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.80 0.00 0.00 3.80 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 112.11 3.26 2.99 108.85 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.10 0.10 N/A 0.00 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 96.32 3.32 3.57 93.00 Gasoil M1 111.20 2.94 2.72 108.26 Gasoil M1/M2 0.07 -0.13 N/A 0.20 Gasoil M2 111.13 3.07 2.84 108.06 Regrade M1 0.81 0.23 39.66 0.58 Regrade M2 0.88 0.05 6.02 0.83 Jet M1 112.01 3.17 2.91 108.84 Jet M1/M2 0.00 0.05 -100.00 -0.05 Jet M2 112.01 3.12 2.87 108.89 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.16 -0.25 -1.44 17.41 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.23 -0.28 -1.60 17.51 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.04 -0.20 -1.10 18.24 Jet Cracks M2 18.27 -0.26 -1.40 18.53 East-West M1 -24.31 -2.10 9.46 -22.21 East-West M2 -19.46 -1.38 7.63 -18.08 LGO M1 852.75 24.00 2.90 828.75 LGO M1/M2 5.38 -0.25 -4.44 5.63 LGO M2 847.38 24.25 2.95 823.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.42 -0.07 -0.40 17.49 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.93 -0.09 -0.53 17.02 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)