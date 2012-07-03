SINGAPORE, July 3 Prompt jet fuel prices strengthened against forward months as demand continued from oil majors to ship the cargoes to the West, industry sources said on Tuesday. The price difference between July and August strengthened by four cents a barrel, to flip into backwardation for the first time in more than four months, Reuters data showed. A backwardated market occurs when prompt prices are higher than forward months. Shell bid up the prompt prices in the derivatives market, most likely to hedge against the movement of physical cargoes from Asia to Europe. Demand has been healthy recently from Europe ahead of summer when air travel tends to pick up. A jet fuel cargo offered by Bahrain Petroleum Co was still under negotiation with results not yet known, a middle distillates trader said, although this could not be confirmed. Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for early August. It has no plans to offer gasoil for August as all its term lifters have already committed their cargoes, a source said. "Demand seems to be pretty strong because of Saudis buying like crazy," the source added. Saudi Aramco has purchased about 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of diesel for July and is expected to secure a similar amount for August ahead of its peak summer demand and the Muslim fasting month. Elsewhere, demand appears to be waning with Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery expected to resume supply by end of this week and Indonesia's diesel demand down due to a decrease in demand from the mining sector. "For gasoil, the (Indonesian) market is being hit mainly by the mineral tax," said a Singapore-based source. A second source estimated that Indonesian imports have dropped 50 percent from previous months. This, however, could not be verified. * TENDERS: Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over August 1-5. The tender closed on July 3. * CASH DEALS: No jet deal, one gasoil trade. - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 22-26 from SK Energy at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 112.01 0.84 0.76 111.17 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.10 -0.08 400.00 -0.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 113.56 1.03 0.92 112.53 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.45 0.10 7.41 1.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 114.56 0.93 0.82 113.63 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.45 0.00 0.00 2.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 115.91 0.92 0.80 114.99 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.80 0.00 0.00 3.80 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 113.08 0.97 0.87 112.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.10 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.82 1.50 1.56 96.32 Gasoil M1 112.11 0.00 0.00 112.11 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.01 0.00 N/A -0.01 Gasoil M2 112.12 0.00 0.00 112.12 Regrade M1 0.88 0.00 0.00 0.88 Regrade M2 0.83 -0.08 -8.79 0.91 Jet M1 112.99 0.00 0.00 112.99 Jet M1/M2 0.04 0.08 -200.00 -0.04 Jet M2 112.95 -0.08 -0.07 113.03 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.35 0.00 0.00 17.35 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.51 0.00 0.00 17.51 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.18 -0.08 -0.44 18.26 Jet Cracks M2 18.48 -0.08 -0.43 18.56 East-West M1 -25.28 0.00 0.00 -25.28 East-West M2 -19.58 0.00 0.00 -19.58 LGO M1 860.50 0.00 0.00 860.50 LGO M1/M2 5.63 0.00 0.00 5.63 LGO M2 854.88 0.00 0.00 854.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 16.93 0.00 0.00 16.93 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.77 0.00 0.00 16.77 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)